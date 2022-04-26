Krafton collaborates with Square Enix to release NieR-themed content in New State Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India and Square Enix today announced that the beloved characters from the NieR Series are on their way to New State Mobile as part of the popular mobile battle royale game’s latest update. From April 29 through May 19, players can now feel the essence of the NieR Series in New State Mobile, with a themed reward event and collection of new in-game items.

As a result, the game will feature themed content from New State Mobile's collaboration with NieR Series. The collaboration includes costumes of NieR: Automata's signature characters 2B and 9S, and Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139…'s Protagonist and Kaine for players to try and obtain. Additional items such as an emote, armour, weapon and vehicle skins and more will also be available. All items can be retrieved from NieR Series-themed crates through May 19.

New State Mobile to get new content

Additionally, there will be an in-game reward event will be available throughout the collaboration. Players who complete the themed missions will be able to obtain a NieR Series profile icon, profile frame and frame effect, which can be used to customize their profiles. “I never thought I would see cosplay of NieR Series characters in the world of NEW STATE MOBILE,” said NieR:Automata producer Yosuke Saito. “I’m very excited to see this collaboration come together and bridge the worlds of NieR:Automata and NEW STATE MOBILE.”

“Merging the well-realized and engaging post-apocalyptic worlds of the NieR Series into NEW STATE MOBILE immediately felt like an organic way to engage fans of all games,” said Executive Producer of NEW STATE MOBILE, Minkyu Park. “Many of us here at KRAFTON are huge fans of the NieR Series, so when presented with the opportunity to collaborate we were immediately excited. We hope fans of both series enjoy the unique experiences offered through this partnership!”

