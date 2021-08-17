Krafton Lobby Screenshot Contest: Here's A Step-by-step Guide To Register For The Event

Krafton Lobby Screenshot Contest: Krafton has been releasing a lot of new content for its players since it managed to relaunch in the Indian gaming community. The makers have recently introduced a new Krafton Lobby Screenshot Contest. This is to utilize the time spent by the players while trying to find a game lobby.

The players have been curious to learn more about this new Krafton Lobby screenshot contest and are asking specific questions about the Lobby Screenshot Contest and Lobby Screenshot Contest rewards in the game. Here is all the information on the internet about Krafton Lobby Screenshot Contest.

Krafton Lobby Screenshot Contest rewards

Krafton is going to offer rewards to a total of 300 players based on the uniqueness of their submissions. Krafton will offer Supply Crate Coupon X1 for each winner that can be used in BGMI. The registration for this event is not a difficult task either.

All the players need to do is bring in a full squad and create an interesting image/GIF for the submission. The players can try and be creative by using the new emojis and gestures released in the game. However, the community has been searching for answers to some questions regarding the registration for the BGMI Lobby Screenshot Contest. Here is a complete step-by-step guide.

How to register for the BGMI Lobby Screenshot Contest?