Last Updated:

Kurukshetra Mobile Game: Everything We Know So Far About The Game By Indian Startup; Read

Kurukshetra: Ascension is a card battler game being developed by an Indian startup called Studio Sirah. The game will be inspired by Indian mythology.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Kurukshetra Mobile Game: Everything we know so far about the game by Indian startup

IMAGE: STUDIOSIRAH.COM


An Indian startup based in Bengaluru has raised $830,000 in a fundraiser for a card-battler game called Kurukshetra: Ascension. When translated to the Indian currency, the amount is roughly equal to Rs. 6 Crores. Studio Sirah is founded by two brothers, Abhaas Shah and Prateek Shah and the Kurukshetra mobile game will be inspired by Indian mythology and history. Keep reading to know more about the Indian game for a global audience. 

Indian startup is developing Kurukshetra: Ascension, based on 5,000-year-old Indian epic.

Studio Sirah is developing a card-battler game which will be the first among other titles that the startup is planning to develop. The founders of the startup have the vision to develop Indian games and make them available for players globally. Kurukshetra: Ascension will be a card battling game that will feature characters based on Indian mythology and history. The first fundraiser by the startup was successful in gaining a large fund, led by Lumikai (an Indian gaming capital fund), Alshat Rathee (founder, Nodwin Gaming), Sameer Pitalwalla (Epic Games) and Alexis Bonte (COO, Stillfront Games). Information about the Kurukshetra Game launch will be revealed shortly. 

What is Kurukshetra game about?

The game is under development and will be out for PC and mobile in near future. According to the official Sirah Studio website, 'Kurukshetra: Ascension' is a strategy card battler featuring iconic heroes and creatures from India’s rich mythology. Players can "Earn hundreds of unique cards and outplay your opponents in thrilling online duels. Battle mythical monsters and ancient Gods in a legendary campaign of ascension where your decisions determine the fate of the universe."

  • Experience a rich PvE campaign where you immerse yourself in a mythical era full of Gods, heroes and magical creatures. Will you conquer the realms with Arjuna, Bheem, Bhishma, Shurpanakha, or Sugriva?
  • Outplay opponents from around the world in Kurukshetra, the eternal battlefield. Gain Dharma and exclusive rewards as you rise up the ladder, from Bronze to Master.
  • The game will always match your desired complexity. Start with simple mechanics and explore the depth of our unique card synergies. Discover your own special combos.
  • Every card and spell in this game is attainable for free through grinding or chests. We believe a player's success should be defined by their skill, not their wallet.
READ | Lionel Messi debuts for PSG, match vs Reims now Spain's most-watched French football game
READ | Amazon and Invest India announce winners of ‘Global Selling Propel Startup Accelerator'
READ | Afghans rely on Kabul-based startup for real-time security alerts amid Taliban takeover
READ | BGMI iOS app available on App Store: How to transfer PUBG data to BGMI on iOS device?
READ | JioPhone Next specifications leaks suggest device might not be able to play BGMI
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND