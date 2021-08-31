Kurukshetra Mobile Game: Everything We Know So Far About The Game By Indian Startup; Read

An Indian startup based in Bengaluru has raised $830,000 in a fundraiser for a card-battler game called Kurukshetra: Ascension. When translated to the Indian currency, the amount is roughly equal to Rs. 6 Crores. Studio Sirah is founded by two brothers, Abhaas Shah and Prateek Shah and the Kurukshetra mobile game will be inspired by Indian mythology and history. Keep reading to know more about the Indian game for a global audience.

Indian startup is developing Kurukshetra: Ascension, based on 5,000-year-old Indian epic.

Studio Sirah is developing a card-battler game which will be the first among other titles that the startup is planning to develop. The founders of the startup have the vision to develop Indian games and make them available for players globally. Kurukshetra: Ascension will be a card battling game that will feature characters based on Indian mythology and history. The first fundraiser by the startup was successful in gaining a large fund, led by Lumikai (an Indian gaming capital fund), Alshat Rathee (founder, Nodwin Gaming), Sameer Pitalwalla (Epic Games) and Alexis Bonte (COO, Stillfront Games). Information about the Kurukshetra Game launch will be revealed shortly.

What is Kurukshetra game about?

The game is under development and will be out for PC and mobile in near future. According to the official Sirah Studio website, 'Kurukshetra: Ascension' is a strategy card battler featuring iconic heroes and creatures from India’s rich mythology. Players can "Earn hundreds of unique cards and outplay your opponents in thrilling online duels. Battle mythical monsters and ancient Gods in a legendary campaign of ascension where your decisions determine the fate of the universe."