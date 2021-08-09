Latest Ascent Patch Notes Address Collaboration Issues & Adds Ray Tracking; Learn More

The Ascent has managed to get a positive response from the gamers since its release in July. The game is developed by Swedish indie game studio Neon Giant and published by Curve Digital. The makers have now released a new set of The Ascent Patch notes to fix all the minor bugs that the gamers have picked up. The community has now picked this up and they are curious to know more about these new changes released for the game. Here is all the information on the internet about the first set of Patch Notes released for the cyberpunk-themed game. Read more about The Ascent.

New set of Ascent Patch Notes released

The makers have released a set of The Ascent Patch Notes that addresses collaboration issues and adds ray tracking to the Windows Store version of the game. This suggests that the game is going to be available for players with Xbox Game Pass for PC. Developers have also released a new NVIDIA’s DLSS and ray tracing feature for the Steam version of their game. Nothing official has been announced about the Xbox Game Pass version of the game. Other things like The Ascent co-op player 1 and player 2 have controller focus problems; this new set of Patch Notes has fixed replication of weapons in online co-op and much more. Here is also a list of some of The Ascent Patch Notes released on their official steam page.

Performance (PC Steam & Win10 only)

Fixes to improve performance in DX12, also with Ray Tracing.

Ray Tracing is now available to Players on the Windows Store.

Improved loading in of NPCs

CPU performance mode for lower-end PCs

Cyberdeck visible in Journal

News now plays in the Taxi

Film Grain toggle added to the Graphics menu

More about The Ascent

The Ascent is more like a cyberpunk theme-based game that works on an action role-playing concept. Developers have added a modern and futuristic look to its world, which is called Veles. This world is controlled by the megacorporation called "The Ascent Group". The main objective of the game requires the players to taking action against seizing control of Veles. This title also revolves around the story of the mystery behind the demise of The Ascent Group. The game was initially supposed to be a next-generation exclusive game, but later the makers announced the release of a Windows 10, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One version.

