Why Was LeafyIsHere Banned From YouTube? Read To Know More

Popular content creator Calvin Lee Vail, aka LeafyIsHere, has been banned from YouTube for violating the policies of the video-sharing platform. The channel was quite popular for all sorts of drama and stirring up controversies, where the creator would make fun of other content creators on the internet.

LeafyIsHere requests his YouTube channel be reinstated

Soon after the suspension, Leafy took to his Twitter handle to reveal that YouTube has suspended his account and requested for it to be reinstated.

Morning @TeamYouTube my channel was suspended yesterday, curious if there is anything I could do to get it reinstated. Or if there is any statement on this you could give on this



Adding handles @youtube @SusanWojcicki @h3h3productions @YouTubeGaming pic.twitter.com/29N2lW0DFA — Leafy (@Leafy) August 22, 2020

Calvin also shared a screenshot of his main YouTube channel which shows that he had nearly 5 million subscribers on the platform at the time of suspension. It appears that the suspension is a permanent one, and his videos are no longer accessible to his fans.

Why was LeafyIsHere banned from YouTube?

The content creator’s most recent controversy involved a diss video which was aimed at popular Twitch streamer Pokimane (Imane Anys). Leafy had uploaded a number of videos on the platform where he was seen mocking Pokimane for her content, and her appearance. He also spoke about her personal life and mocked her fans.

While YouTube hasn’t specified the exact reason surrounding the ban, this is believed to be the main reason behind the suspension. According to various content creators, his YouTube channel was only suspended after a total of three violations of the company’s harassment policy within the last three months.

ESports Consultant and Insider Rod Breslau also confirmed that Leafy was banned from the platform for severe violations of YouTube’s policy on threats, harassment, and bullying.

However, a YouTube spokesperson recently told The Verge that the company has strict policies against any kind of harassment platform. They added that YouTube monitors and deletes content that appears to violate the company’s policies. The spokesperson also explained that YouTube channels that tend to violate the company policies repeatedly get terminated.

They also confirmed that Leafy’s YouTube channel has been permanently suspended. The popular video distribution service has been coming up with new measures and policies to prevent creator-on-creator harassment on the platform.

Image credits: Noble Wolf Feed