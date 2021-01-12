League Of Legends Confirm Their New Champion, Viego: Here's More Information About Him

League of Legends is a popular game that has managed to gain popularity amongst the gamers. The game is currently a trending topic because of its new champion known as Viego. This certainly managed to create much anticipation amongst the gamers. They are trying to find more information about it. So to help them, we have listed all the information we have about it. Read more

LOL New Champion, Viego

League Of Legends makers have brought in Viego to the game and the fans are certainly curious to know more about it. The release date for Viego has not been announced yet, but it is speculated that the makers will launch this in the upcoming update on January 21. The official page of League Of Legends has a huge description of the champion. IT also says, “The second son of a dynastic king, Viego was never intended to lead. Instead, he lived a life of comfort that made him complacent and selfish. Yet, when his older brother died unexpectedly, Viego, who possessed neither the inclination nor the aptitude for rulership, suddenly found himself crowned. He showed little interest in his position until he met a poor seamstress, Isolde. So taken was he by her beauty that the young king offered her his hand in marriage, and thus, one of the most powerful rulers of the age was wed to a peasant girl.”

His reign is terror.

His love is eternal.



Learn more about Viego, The Ruined King, in his biography: https://t.co/mJWVAWKTEz pic.twitter.com/UL0yOWTMVk — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 11, 2021

More about League of Legends

League of Legends is a popular multiplayer online battle arena game that has been developed and published by Riot Games for Microsoft Windows and macOS. The game is one of the most played games amongst the gaming community which can be proved by the 100 million unique viewers they had brought in for the 2019 League of Legends World Championship. The minimum prize pool for the competition was US$2.5 million so it certainly shows how big the game is. LOL gives the players three primary game modes: Summoner's Rift being the standard MOBA model, ARAM that gives a short but faster-paced experience, and Teamfight Tactics is an auto battler mode for eight players. Initially, the game was just released with 40 champions in 2009 but as of November 2020, there are over 150. The game has won a number of different awards including The Game Awards 2020 as the Best Esports Game. Currently, the makers have been sharing a lot of updates for their game that has been the key to keep their players engrossed in the game.

