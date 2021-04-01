League Of Legends New Champion Gwen Release Date, Abilities And More Details Revealed

League of Legends recently announced the latest champion to join their game, called Gwen. Gwen lore makes for one of the most interesting backstories of all heroes in the game. Gwen is a reanimated doll given a human form because of Viego's magic. League of Legends released all her abilities and skillsets recently. Read on to know more about Gwen release date.

League of Legends New Champion - Gwen

LOL hasn't mentioned an official release date for the hero, but given all the information that has been revealed, it can be expected the hero will be released very soon. The League of Legends official website has also revealed that the hero will be unveiled in the game with the update 11.7, whenever that arrives. Gwen is a melee character with a pair of large scissors as her weapon. She has a total of 5 abilities - 4 active abilities and a passive one. Take a look below at each of her 5 abilities and what they do, as revealed on the official League of Legends website.

Gwen Abilities

Passive - Thousand Cuts

Gwen’s basic attacks deal bonus on-hit magic damage based on a percentage of her health. Basic attacks against champions will heal her for some of the damage dealt.

Snip Snip!

Gwen rapidly snips her scissors between two and six times, dealing magic damage in a cone. At a minimum, Gwen will snip twice, adding one snip per basic attack Gwen has landed on an enemy (up to four for a total of six). Enemies in the centre of each snip take true damage, as well as the bonus magic damage from Thousand Cuts.

Hallowed Mist

Gwen spins up the Hallowed Mist to surround her for five seconds, gaining some armour and magic resistance when in it. Enemies outside the Mist cannot target Gwen or hit her with any abilities. The mist will move to follow Gwen the first time she tries to leave it but will dissipate the next time.

Skin N Slash

Gwen dashes a short distance and empowers her attacks with increased range, speed, and on-hit magic damage for four seconds. Attacking an enemy during this time refunds 50% of this ability’s cooldown.

Needlework

Gwen can cast Needlework up to three times but needs to hit an enemy within 8 seconds to unlock each subsequent cast. Each cast fires needles in a line that deals magic damage, slow enemies, and apply Gwen’s Thousand Cuts bonus magic damage. The first cast will fire one needle, the second will fire three, and the final cast will fire five, for a total of nine needles and nine applications of Thousand Cuts to enemies hit.

