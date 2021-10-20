League of Legends Preseason 2022: patch notes, new items and other changes

League of Legends is one of the most popular online games around the world. Most recently the game has released its latest patch notes and list of Preseason 2022 items. For the coming Preseason 2022, developers are adding a lot of new items to the game, which will be available in the shop. Some of the League of Legends Preseason 2022 new items include Crown of Shattered Queen, Evenshroud, Winter's Approach, Fimbulwinter, Axiom Arc, Shadow Flame, Cosmic Drive and Frostfire Gauntlet.

Among the biggest changes to the Preseason 2022 is the new Chemtech and Hextech Drakes. Both the dragons seem to give different rewards to summoners who can slay them. The team that acquires the first dragon get a buff that gives a brief second life. The team who gets the second dragon's soul get unique abilities, including chain lightning effect that increases the damages of normal attacks and abilities.

League of Legends Preseason 2022 patch notes

Disabling/All Chat

Starting this patch, all chats will be disabled in matchmade queues in a few regions. Since our original announcement, the response has varied between regions, so we're shifting our approach and only disabling /all chat where players were most receptive to trying it out.

This test will last for 11.21 and 11.22. In regions where the disable rolls out, /all chat will still be available in custom games, and no other tools are being disabled. We'll evaluate the impact of this change through verbal abuse reports, penalty rates, surveys, and direct feedback. When the test ends, we may leave /all chat disabled, make changes to the disabled, or turn it back on, on a per-region basis. We may also make adjustments during the test itself based on initial results

Champions

Akshan: Akshan's been steadily creeping up since swinging into release. We're tapping down on his signature move's damage to make the choice between maxing Q or E first a bit more strategic.

Graves: Graves' defensive duelling power makes his landing a little too consistent in some early matchups. We're reducing his burliness to give his opponents a chance to outplay the outlaw.

Jinx: Jinx is craving some excitement, so we're boosting her passive to make her pop-off moments really pop and letting her wreak more havoc across the map with her ult. Flame Chompers' range is also getting a slight increase to work better with Fishbones' basic attacks. Everybody, panic!

Karthus: Karthus bot gets almost infinite wave control in early game thanks to his E passive. Pretty spooky. We're trimming down his mana early to target his performance in the lane without affecting his jungle.

Lux: Despite increasing her E damage in 11.10, Lux still isn't shining so bright in either mid or support. We're taking this opportunity to buff her a bit while also making her passive more reliable.

Miss Fortune: Miss Fortune has been popular at every level of play, including at Worlds. We want to preserve the flexibility between her lethality and crit builds, so we're nerfing her in a way that forces her to pick her early shots more wisely.

Quinn: Quinn's been flying high above her competition in the top lane. We're dropping her to a lower elevation so that her enemies can stand a chance against her in duels.

Sion: Our most recent buffs to Sion's shield in 11.19 were clearly not strong enough for the juggernaut, so... Here he is again!

Teemo: Captain Teemo's fallen behind in the top lane ranks. We're putting a little more anti-basic attack poison in the friendly yordle's dart to make him more annoying powerful in the lane.

Viego: The last set of Viego nerfs did the job and prevented him from dominating at Worlds, but it hit him a little too hard at all levels of play. We're buffing him slightly with an emphasis on his crit builds rather than bringing back some of his tackiness.

Xayah: We've carefully buffed Xayah quite a few times this season to help her non-Pro performance, but she's still pretty weak across the board. Her damage is already pretty sharp, so we're buffing her ability to set her feathers up.

League of Legends Preseason 2022 new items and changes

Bugfixes & QOL Changes

Syndra's spell effects have gotten a major visual update for several of her skins, including base!

Singed's base voice lines have been remastered to sound clearer and cleaner. Muhahahaha.

Kindred's Wolf has been fixed to animate with Lamb while emoting~

Warwick will now properly sense low health enemies who took damage while he was dead

Fixed a bug where Aurelion Sol's Q - Starsurge visual effects would go out of sync from its hitbox as it grew

Fixed a bug where Nasus's Q - Siphoning Strike did not deal damage to traps (such as Teemo's R - Noxious Trap and Nidalee's W - Bushwack)

Fixed a bug where Gangplank's Q - Parrrley still healed for 20% instead of 10% from Fleet Footwork

Fixed a bug where some abilities (such as Ezreal's Q - Mystic Shot) did not count toward the stacking effect of Mortal Reminder's passive

Akshan's E - Heroic Swing will get interrupted properly when he goes into stasis (such as via Zhonya's Hourglass or Guardian Angel)

Shard of True Ice will correctly reduce minion gold if its user has farmed more than 20 minions per 5 minutes

