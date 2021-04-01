League Of Legends Space Groove Skins - Check Out The New Skins With The Latest 11.7 Update

League of Legends is undoubtedly the most popular MOBA game in the world. It's a team-based multiplayer strategy game where you have to defeat the enemy by cooperating with your teammates and devising strategies. The game has a total of 140 characters for players to choose from. Players have to buy items as the game progresses to make their heroes stronger. Items have to be picked keeping in mind the type of hero you are playing and how well it synergises with your team. The game has more than 117 million monthly active players, making it one of the biggest multiplayer on the planet. A new League to Legends update was released on March 31. The update came with a number of League of Legends skins and cosmetics. One of the most anticipated cosmetics was the Space Groove Skins, which were released with this update. Read on to know more about the Space Groove Skins and how much do they cost.

Space Groove Skins Release Date

As mentioned above, the Space Groove Skins were released simultaneously with the League of Legends 11.7 update on March 31. A total of 7 characters are getting the Space Groove skins this update. Read on for the list of characters and how much their skins will cost. You can also take a look at the skins in the video embedded below.

Samira (Epic) - 1350 Riot Points

Lulu (Epic) - 1350 Riot Points

Rumble (Epic) â - 1350 Riot Points

Nunu & Willump (Epic) â - 1350 Riot Points

Nasus (Epic) â - 1350 Riot Points

Blitzcrank â (Legendary) â - 1820 Riot Points

Lulu (Prestige) â - 100 Prestige Point

League Of Legends 11.7 Patch Notes

Essence Reaver: Cost decreased to 2800; attack damage decreased to 45

Lord Dominik’s Regards: Cost increased to 3000; attack damage decreased to 30

Everfrost: Active damage decreased to 100 +30% ability power; Active cooldown increased to 30s

Serylda’s Grudge: Cost decreased to 3200

Trinity Force: Attack Damage increased to 30; AS decreased to 30; [NEW] passive stacks on towers; Mythic Passive 10% AS change to 3 attack damage, 3 MS, 3 Haste

Turbo Chemtank: Supercharged Move Speed decreased to 60%; Supercharged Slow increased to 50%

Udyr: Base attack damage decreased to 64

Hecarim: E -maximum move speed decreased to 65%

Ivern: E - damage decreased to 70-150

Rell: E - stun duration decreased to 0.5s

Thresh: W -shield decreased to 60-180

Alistar: Q - damage decreased to 60-220; E damage on attack decreased to 20-275

Kai’sa: R - cooldown increased to 130 - 70

Tristana: Base Attack Damage decreased to 59

Kindred: Q - bAD ratio increased to 75%; E cooldown decreased to 15-12 seconds

Yorick: Mist walkers draw tower aggro to themselves when attacking; E - marked champions continuously awaken graves during the debuff; E - mist walkers deal an attack when they leap; R - towers prioritize Maiden last (unless it attacks an enemy)

Braum: E - cooldown decreased to 16-8; R - max knock up increased to 1-2 seconds

Yasuo: Attack damage per level increased to 3

Morde: Q - isolation bonus increased to 40-60%

Lissandra: Q - damage increased to 80-200

Ashe: W - damage increased to 30-90

Varus: Attack damage per level increased to 3.4

Amumu: Q - mana cost decreased to 30-50; E- cooldown decreased to 9-5 seconds

Image Source: League of Legends Official Website