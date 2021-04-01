League Of Legends Space Groove Skins - Check Out The New Skins With The Latest 11.7 Update

League of Legends is undoubtedly the most popular MOBA game in the world. It's a team-based multiplayer strategy game where you have to defeat the enemy by cooperating with your teammates and devising strategies. The game has a total of 140 characters for players to choose from. Players have to buy items as the game progresses to make their heroes stronger. Items have to be picked keeping in mind the type of hero you are playing and how well it synergises with your team. The game has more than 117 million monthly active players, making it one of the biggest multiplayer on the planet. A new League to Legends update was released on March 31. The update came with a number of League of Legends skins and cosmetics. One of the most anticipated cosmetics was the Space Groove Skins, which were released with this update. Read on to know more about the Space Groove Skins and how much do they cost.
Space Groove Skins Release Date
As mentioned above, the Space Groove Skins were released simultaneously with the League of Legends 11.7 update on March 31. A total of 7 characters are getting the Space Groove skins this update. Read on for the list of characters and how much their skins will cost. You can also take a look at the skins in the video embedded below.
- Samira (Epic) - 1350 Riot Points
- Lulu (Epic) - 1350 Riot Points
- Rumble (Epic) â - 1350 Riot Points
- Nunu & Willump (Epic) â - 1350 Riot Points
- Nasus (Epic) â - 1350 Riot Points
- Blitzcrank â (Legendary) â - 1820 Riot Points
- Lulu (Prestige) â - 100 Prestige Point
League Of Legends 11.7 Patch Notes
- Essence Reaver: Cost decreased to 2800; attack damage decreased to 45
- Lord Dominik’s Regards: Cost increased to 3000; attack damage decreased to 30
- Everfrost: Active damage decreased to 100 +30% ability power; Active cooldown increased to 30s
- Serylda’s Grudge: Cost decreased to 3200
- Trinity Force: Attack Damage increased to 30; AS decreased to 30; [NEW] passive stacks on towers; Mythic Passive 10% AS change to 3 attack damage, 3 MS, 3 Haste
- Turbo Chemtank: Supercharged Move Speed decreased to 60%; Supercharged Slow increased to 50%
- Udyr: Base attack damage decreased to 64
- Hecarim: E -maximum move speed decreased to 65%
- Ivern: E - damage decreased to 70-150
- Rell: E - stun duration decreased to 0.5s
- Thresh: W -shield decreased to 60-180
- Alistar: Q - damage decreased to 60-220; E damage on attack decreased to 20-275
- Kai’sa: R - cooldown increased to 130 - 70
- Tristana: Base Attack Damage decreased to 59
- Kindred: Q - bAD ratio increased to 75%; E cooldown decreased to 15-12 seconds
- Yorick: Mist walkers draw tower aggro to themselves when attacking; E - marked champions continuously awaken graves during the debuff; E - mist walkers deal an attack when they leap; R - towers prioritize Maiden last (unless it attacks an enemy)
- Braum: E - cooldown decreased to 16-8; R - max knock up increased to 1-2 seconds
- Yasuo: Attack damage per level increased to 3
- Morde: Q - isolation bonus increased to 40-60%
- Lissandra: Q - damage increased to 80-200
- Ashe: W - damage increased to 30-90
- Varus: Attack damage per level increased to 3.4
- Amumu: Q - mana cost decreased to 30-50; E- cooldown decreased to 9-5 seconds
Image Source: League of Legends Official Website