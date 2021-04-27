League Of Legends Wild Rift Patch Notes 2.2b: New Characters, Skins, Balancing And More

The previous Wild Rift update 2.2a was released on the 20th of April and the game is back again with an all-new update. This League of Legends Wild Rift update will introduce a set of new characters, skins, add some balance changes, and more. The Wild Rift patch notes 2.2b will enlist all the upcoming changes to the games. Many people want to learn more about League of Legends Wild Rift Patch Notes 2.2b.
League of Legends Wild Rift Patch Notes 2.2b
New Champions
- Rengar, The Pridestalker
- Kha’zix The Voidreaver
New Skins
- Forecast Janna
- Program Nami
- God-King Darius
- God-King Garen
- Death Blossom Kha’Zix
- Night Hunter Rengar
New Accessories
- Icons: The Voidreaver, The Pridestalker, Apex Predator*, King of the Rift**
- Emotes: Heh!, GameTime, Adorable Assailant
- Spawn Tags: The Voidreaver, The Pridestalker
- Icon Borders: The Hunt Begins
- Baubles: The Wolf Knight, The Celestial Lion, Void Wing, Trophy Collection
New Event: MASTERS OF THE HUNT
- Ever shrouded by the fog of war, the jungles of Wild Rift can prove deadly to even the bravest of champions. Yet two natural-born hunters now claim this savage battleground as their domain, each intent on making a trophy of the other.
- The Masters of the Hunt event will begin on May 6. More information available soon.
New System: NEMESIS DUEL
- These two ferocious champions are bringing their vendetta to Wild Rift with a new high-stakes mechanic: Nemesis Duel! This feature is a permanent part of the game that will continue even once the event ends. A Nemesis Duel event can trigger when the respective champions meet all the following conditions:
- Both are at or above Level 13
- Neither have dealt or taken champion damage within 5 seconds
- Both are alive
- Both are at least 16 units apart
- A Nemesis Duel won’t happen every game these conditions are met, but when it does, everyone in the game will know through an in-game announcement. A champion wins the Nemesis Duel event when the opposing champion dies within 3 seconds of taking damage from the winning champion.
- The first Nemesis Duel in Wild Rift is The Hunt is On!
- If Rengar wins, Rengar automatically gains Ferocity during (Ult) Thrill of the Hunt.
- If Kha’Zix wins, Kha’Zix gains an extra evolution point.
- More information on Nemesis Duel will be available soon!
Champion Changes
Darius
- Base health: 650 HP → 610 HP
- Base health regen: 9 → 7
Draven
- Spinning Axe: Damage: 55/60/65/70 → 45/50/55/60
Evelynn
- Last Caress: Cooldown: 100/80/60s → 120/95/70s
Galio
- Health per level: 115 → 125
- Colossal Smash: Cooldown: 5/4.5/4s → 5/4/3s
- Winds of War: Fixed an issue where Galio’s (1) was dealing its initial damage twice and % Health Damage per AP ratio: 1.5% → 2%
Katarina
- Voracity: Damage: 72 to 240 (based on level) → 62 to 230 (based on level)
- Shunpo: Range: 6.5 → 6
Leona
- Base Stats: Base health regen: 7.5 → 9
- Sunlight: Damage: 25 to 137 → 33 to 145
- Zenith Blade: Range: 7 → 7.5
Teemo
- Guerrilla Warfare: Camouflage duration per rank up now correctly displays as 3/3.5/4/4.5s instead of 3/4/5/6s (duration unchanged, tooltip fix only)
Ziggs
- Bouncing Bomb: Cooldown: 6/5.5/5/4.5s → 7.5/6.5/5.5/4.5s
Duo Carry Changes
Ashe
- Volley: Cooldown: 14/11/8/5s → 13/10/7/4s
Tristana
- Explosive Charge: Active base damage: 65/80/95/110 → 70/90/110/130
- Buster Shot: Base damage: 300/400/500 → 350/450/550
Varus
- Base Stats: Base Mana: 345 → 390
- Blighted Quiver: Missing health damage: Level 1: 6.5% to 9.75% → 6.5% to 13% and Level 15: 13.5% to 20.25% → 13.5% to 27%
Vayne
- Final Hour: Bonus AD: 20/30/40 → 30/40/50 and Cooldown: 90/75/60s → 80/70/60s
Xayah
- Deadly Plumage: Mana: 60 → 50 and Cooldown: 20/18/16/14s → 19/17/15/13s
- Bladecaller: Root duration: 1s → 1.25s
Item Changes
Ardent Censer
- Total cost: 2600g → 2800g
- Combine cost: 650g → 850g
Harmonic Echo
- Base damage: 16 to 30 → 16 to 25
- Bonus damage HP ratio: 1% → 0.8%
Rune Changes
- Conqueror: Stack duration: 8s → 6s
Spell Changes
- Barrier: Cooldown: 90s → 120s
Game System Changes: Dragons
INFERNAL DRAGON
ELDER INFERNAL DRAGON
- Damage bonus: 12% → 9%
- Damage bonus per stack: 4% → 3%
CLOUD DRAGON
- Movement speed bonus: 7.5% → 6%
ELDER CLOUD DRAGON
- Movement speed bonus: 11.25% → 9%
- Movement speed bonus per stack: 3.75% → 3%
Promo Image Source: wildrift Twitter