League Of Legends Wild Rift Patch Notes 2.2b: New Characters, Skins, Balancing And More

The previous Wild Rift update 2.2a was released on the 20th of April and the game is back again with an all-new update. This League of Legends Wild Rift update will introduce a set of new characters, skins, add some balance changes, and more. The Wild Rift patch notes 2.2b will enlist all the upcoming changes to the games. Many people want to learn more about League of Legends Wild Rift Patch Notes 2.2b.

Rengar and Kha’Zix join Wild Rift later in this patch, and keep the rivalry going with the God-Kings, Darius and Garen. Lastly, check out the balance changes aimed at underperforming Duo Lane carries. Welcome to Patch 2.2b!



âœï¸ðŸ“’Full patch notes: https://t.co/iRtW0TAQw3 pic.twitter.com/4DNqqBbRbt — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) April 27, 2021

League of Legends Wild Rift Patch Notes 2.2b

New Champions

Rengar, The Pridestalker

Kha’zix The Voidreaver

New Skins

Forecast Janna

Program Nami

God-King Darius

God-King Garen

Death Blossom Kha’Zix

Night Hunter Rengar

New Accessories

Icons: The Voidreaver, The Pridestalker, Apex Predator*, King of the Rift**

Emotes: Heh!, GameTime, Adorable Assailant

Spawn Tags: The Voidreaver, The Pridestalker

Icon Borders: The Hunt Begins

Baubles: The Wolf Knight, The Celestial Lion, Void Wing, Trophy Collection

New Event: MASTERS OF THE HUNT

Ever shrouded by the fog of war, the jungles of Wild Rift can prove deadly to even the bravest of champions. Yet two natural-born hunters now claim this savage battleground as their domain, each intent on making a trophy of the other.

The Masters of the Hunt event will begin on May 6. More information available soon.

New System: NEMESIS DUEL

These two ferocious champions are bringing their vendetta to Wild Rift with a new high-stakes mechanic: Nemesis Duel! This feature is a permanent part of the game that will continue even once the event ends. A Nemesis Duel event can trigger when the respective champions meet all the following conditions:

Both are at or above Level 13

Neither have dealt or taken champion damage within 5 seconds

Both are alive

Both are at least 16 units apart

A Nemesis Duel won’t happen every game these conditions are met, but when it does, everyone in the game will know through an in-game announcement. A champion wins the Nemesis Duel event when the opposing champion dies within 3 seconds of taking damage from the winning champion.

The first Nemesis Duel in Wild Rift is The Hunt is On!

If Rengar wins, Rengar automatically gains Ferocity during (Ult) Thrill of the Hunt.

If Kha’Zix wins, Kha’Zix gains an extra evolution point.

More information on Nemesis Duel will be available soon!

Champion Changes

Darius

Base health: 650 HP → 610 HP

Base health regen: 9 → 7

Draven

Spinning Axe: Damage: 55/60/65/70 → 45/50/55/60

Evelynn

Last Caress: Cooldown: 100/80/60s → 120/95/70s

Galio

Health per level: 115 → 125

Colossal Smash: Cooldown: 5/4.5/4s → 5/4/3s

Winds of War: Fixed an issue where Galio’s (1) was dealing its initial damage twice and % Health Damage per AP ratio: 1.5% → 2%

Katarina

Voracity: Damage: 72 to 240 (based on level) → 62 to 230 (based on level)

Shunpo: Range: 6.5 → 6

Leona

Base Stats: Base health regen: 7.5 → 9

Sunlight: Damage: 25 to 137 → 33 to 145

Zenith Blade: Range: 7 → 7.5

Teemo

Guerrilla Warfare: Camouflage duration per rank up now correctly displays as 3/3.5/4/4.5s instead of 3/4/5/6s (duration unchanged, tooltip fix only)

Ziggs

Bouncing Bomb: Cooldown: 6/5.5/5/4.5s → 7.5/6.5/5.5/4.5s

Duo Carry Changes

Ashe

Volley: Cooldown: 14/11/8/5s → 13/10/7/4s

Tristana

Explosive Charge: Active base damage: 65/80/95/110 → 70/90/110/130

Buster Shot: Base damage: 300/400/500 → 350/450/550

Varus

Base Stats: Base Mana: 345 → 390

Blighted Quiver: Missing health damage: Level 1: 6.5% to 9.75% → 6.5% to 13% and Level 15: 13.5% to 20.25% → 13.5% to 27%

Vayne

Final Hour: Bonus AD: 20/30/40 → 30/40/50 and Cooldown: 90/75/60s → 80/70/60s

Xayah

Deadly Plumage: Mana: 60 → 50 and Cooldown: 20/18/16/14s → 19/17/15/13s

Bladecaller: Root duration: 1s → 1.25s

Item Changes

Ardent Censer

Total cost: 2600g → 2800g

Combine cost: 650g → 850g

Harmonic Echo

Base damage: 16 to 30 → 16 to 25

Bonus damage HP ratio: 1% → 0.8%

Rune Changes

Conqueror: Stack duration: 8s → 6s

Spell Changes

Barrier: Cooldown: 90s → 120s

Game System Changes: Dragons

INFERNAL DRAGON

Damage bonus: 8% → 6%

ELDER INFERNAL DRAGON

Damage bonus: 12% → 9%

Damage bonus per stack: 4% → 3%

CLOUD DRAGON

Movement speed bonus: 7.5% → 6%

ELDER CLOUD DRAGON

Movement speed bonus: 11.25% → 9%

Movement speed bonus per stack: 3.75% → 3%

Promo Image Source: wildrift Twitter