LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date, Time, System Requirements And More

Based on the time zone they are in, players around the world will get their hands on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at different times of the day.

One of the most awaited Lego games, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is releasing today. In the game, players will be able to relive the popular Star War movie characters and moments in LEGO-style. The game will come to all the leading consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. Keep reading to know more about LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date, what time does LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga come out and other details. 

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date is April 5, 2022. However, based on the time difference, players worldwide will be able to run the game at varied times. Nevertheless, players worldwide have been waiting for the game to come out and today is the date. 

What time does LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga come out?

This is where things become a little complicated. PlayStation players should be able to pre-load the game one day prior to the release date and start playing it from midnight of April 5, 2022. Similarly, Xbox players should also be able to play the game now. However, those who have purchased the game for Nintendo Switch might have to wait a little longer.

According to PCGamer, NIntendo Swtich players might have to wait up to 12 PM PT/ 3 PM ET/8 PM BST. Lastly, players who wish to play the game on Windows PC will have to wait until 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET/ 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST. At the time of writing this report, 01:45 PM IST on April 5, 2022, console players should have got access to the game. 

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga system requirements

Minimum system requirements

  • Os: Windows 10 64-bit 
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7850
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 40 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

  • Os: Windows 10 64-bit 
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon R9 290
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 40 GB available space

