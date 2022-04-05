LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date, time, system requirements and more

Quick links:
One of the most awaited Lego games, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is releasing today. In the game, players will be able to relive the popular Star War movie characters and moments in LEGO-style. The game will come to all the leading consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. Keep reading to know more about LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date, what time does LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga come out and other details.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date is April 5, 2022. However, based on the time difference, players worldwide will be able to run the game at varied times. Nevertheless, players worldwide have been waiting for the game to come out and today is the date.
This is where things become a little complicated. PlayStation players should be able to pre-load the game one day prior to the release date and start playing it from midnight of April 5, 2022. Similarly, Xbox players should also be able to play the game now. However, those who have purchased the game for Nintendo Switch might have to wait a little longer.
According to PCGamer, NIntendo Swtich players might have to wait up to 12 PM PT/ 3 PM ET/8 PM BST. Lastly, players who wish to play the game on Windows PC will have to wait until 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET/ 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST. At the time of writing this report, 01:45 PM IST on April 5, 2022, console players should have got access to the game.
