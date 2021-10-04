Lenovo Could Enter The Gaming Sector With Their Legion Play, Handheld Console

Several tech giants such as Google and Amazon have stepped into the world of gaming with the launch of new products focused on gaming. Recent reports from Android Authority suggest that the Chinese multinational technology is currently working on releasing a brand handheld gaming device, Legion Play.

Lenovo is supposedly working on releasing this new handheld Android-based gaming console and several leaks had already surfaced on the internet showing off this new Nintendo Switch like-device. Reports from Android Authority confirm that the Lenovo Legion play was first spotted by a user on GBA Temp. users have picked up this product launch and they are currently trying to find some more information about this console.

Lenovo Legion Play game leaked features

The leaked images of Lenovo Legion Play seem a bit similar to the ones that were leaked on Lenovo’s German and Japan unit’s MWC 2021 webpages. Makers had also given an official description of the product that said the product has been created for AAA gaming and it is the first Android cloud gaming console. It allows the players to experience features including several cloud games, stream the game library play mobile games and much more.

According to the same listing, the Lenovo Legion Play is going to be loaded with useful features including a 7 inch 16:9 FHD bezel-less display, HDR 10, built-in controllers, dual speakers, dual vibration, and a 7,000mAh battery to provide the best gaming experience. The listings mean that the Lenovo-handheld console was supposed to release earlier this year, but the makers had to push it ahead because of reasons not known yet. Nothing oficial has been released about the launch of the Lenovo game console but the industry expects some key details to be released soon by Lenovo.

Currently, not much is known about the workings of this Lenovo legion Play console. The leaked images on Android with a custom launcher on top. Many Google applications are supported on the platform including the Play Store, and there is also an Nvidia GeForce Now icon. Other additions include a USB Type C port, a 3.5 mm audio port, dual-analogue sticks, four face buttons like Xbox and PS, a D-pad, and two shoulder buttons. More details about the Lenovo Legion Play release date

and features are supposed to release soon.