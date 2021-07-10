LilyPichu Voicing Sayu In English: Learn More About The New Genshin Impact Character

Genshin Impact has been one of the most popular Gacha-based games to play currently. The makers have recently managed to bring in a popular Twitch streamer that goes by the name Lilypichu to their list of voice actors. This Twitch streamer will be voicing the new character, Sayu in English. This is a new character that is going to be released with Genshin Impact 2.0. Bringing in such known personalities for voice acting is a great way to create some buzz around the game. The makers have brought in Aya Suzuki for giving her voice for the same character but in the Japanese version of the game.

LilyPichu Voicing Sayu in Genshin Impact

Sayu is basically a ninja who has the ability to use the power of the wind and dash across the world with her dialogue "Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash." The entire gaming community has been following this news since it was announced. Apart from this, there are two new characters that have been introduced in the game. Kamisato Ayaka is one of those characters and the character has been voiced by Erica Mendez in English. This character is basically a swordsman and has some powerful ice-based abilities like Elemental Burst in the game. Apart from this, Yoimiya is an archer who is the third character introduced with Genshin Impact 2.0. This character has been voiced by Jenny Yokobori in English.

Apart from this, a number of new features have been added to the game with the recent update. A new island called INzuma has been released and it is surrounded by sea on all sides. This island is made up of six main islands and is usually dominated by thunderstorms. Two new bosses including Pyro Hypostasis and Perpetual Mechanical Array have also been added to the game. Apart from this, the makers have also released a number of free codes that can be used in the game. These codes can grant the players with rewards that can be used to dominate their opponents. Here are some new Genshin Impact codes.