List Of PlayStation Plus Free Games For August 2022 Released: Full Details Inside

Sony has revealed the PS Plus free games for August 2022. In the coming month, these games will be available to subscribers of PS Plus plans including Essential, Extra and Premium. In the official blog post, Sony mentions that "From August 2 to September 6, PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members can add Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and Little Nightmares to their game library."

List of PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022

Yakuza: Like A Dragon | PS4, PS5

"Level up from underdog to dragon in this action RPG. Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, returns to society after serving 18 years for a crime he didn’t commit. Uncover the truth behind his family’s betrayal while exploring – and fighting – your way across a modern-day Japanese city." The game was initially released in 2020 by Ryu Ga Gotuko Studio.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle | PS4, PS5

"Drop back in with the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater & Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels, and tricks are back and fully remastered, plus more." The game was initially released in 2020 by Vicarious Visions and Neversoft.

Little Nightmares | PS4

"Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover." The game has been developed by Tarsier Studios, Supermassive Games, Engine Software and Alike Studio.

Last month, PS Plus subscribers had access to Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Arcadegeddon for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan for PlayStation 4. PlayStation Plus members should be sure to add the following titles to their game library by August 1: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon.