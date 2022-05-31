List Of PlayStation Plus Free Games For June 2022 Leaked; Check Out Full List Here

PlayStation Plus offers free games to its subscribers every month. For May 2022, PS Plus released FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods. While FIFA 22 was available on PS4 and PS5, Tribes of Midgard was available on PS4 and PS5. The third game, Curse of the Dead Gods, was available on PS4. While those were the games available for PS Plus in May 2022, let's have a look at the leaked list of games that might be released in June 2022.

List of PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2022

The list of PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2022 has been leaked by Areajugones. As per the publication's sources, the PS Plus free games for June 2022 will be God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. The leak has been corroborated by Nick Baker, who is a known insider of the gaming industry. Hence, there is a good chance that PlayStation will announce all the titles on June 1, 2022.

Since God of War is among the most popular video games out there, offering the game for free might fetch PlayStation Plus some extra subscribers in the month of June 2022. Additionally, the game could also come for PS4 users, while previously it was available for PS5 players only. It is important to mention that God of War was released for the first time in 2005 on PlayStation 2. Since then, Santa Monica Studio has released several parts of the game.

Another game in the list is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Released in 2021, the game is developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs. It is available on platforms like Nintendo Switch. PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. It is a crossover fighting game.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker was initially launched in 2018 and is available on platforms like PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Since this information is not yet official, and is only a leaked list, there is a chance that Sony could release other titles along with some bonus titles as well.