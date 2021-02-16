Little Nightmares 2 Elevator Puzzle: How To Solve The Elevator Puzzle In Chapter 4?

Little Nightmares 2 is one of the most popular horror puzzle-platformers right now. It offers a captivating plot and features various intriguing characters that you encounter throughout the gameplay. Throughout the game, you will be tasked with solving numerous puzzles that might seem difficult to solve. One of the first puzzles you will encounter in Chapter 4 is the elevator TV puzzle. It isn't much complex, however, the game doesn't offer any details on how to solve. So let us quickly show you how to solve the Elevator puzzle in this Little Nightmares 2 guide.

Little Nightmares 2 Elevator puzzle

Once you enter Chapter 4 in Little Nightmares 2, you will be riding an elevator which takes you to the top floor of the building. However, once you get to the top, you will realise that the door has been locked, not allowing you to get through. You will need to find a key in order to exit the elevator.

So, you need to head back down. As it takes you back down, you need to look out for a hole which is on the right side of the wall. Here is a small wooden plank which you can jump onto.

Now, pull the lever in the elevator and dive onto the platform to climb up. Continue moving until you reach the top to get in front of the elevator. Go left and enter the room ahead of you. Here, you need to find a key which is inside a drawer of the table. After grabbing the key, you need to make your way out and unlock the elevator.

You can use the switch on your left to bring up the elevator. Once it arrives, you need to get into the elevator and use the lever to take it back down. However, you will need to exit before it leaves. Now that it’s back down, you need to have Six to give you a boost for pulling the lever again. This will bring the elevator back up.

Lastly, you need to hop on top of the elevator which will enable you to access the middle floor as it goes through. Once you have done this, you will make it to the next area in this chapter.

Image credits: Steam Store