Little Nightmares 2 Secret Ending: Here's How You Can Get This Secret Ending

Little Nightmares 2 has been one of the most popular horror adventure games to play recently. The players have recently been trying to ask a number of questions about the game. To help them, we have listed all the information we have about the game. Read more.

Also Read | Is Little Nightmares 2 A Prequel? Here's Why Six Dropped Mono In The End

Also Read | Little Nightmares 2 Secret Ending: Where To Find The Glitching Remains?

Little Nightmares 2 secret ending

The players have recently been asking about Little Nightmares 2 ending. They have been asking stuff like how to get the secret ending in Little Nightmares 2 and how to collect all the glitched children in the game. The ending of Little Nightmares 2 is certainly a great one and has managed to surprise all the players. So without any delay, let's take a deep dive into the secret ending in Little Nightmares 2. To help you out, we have explained the ending right here. Apart from the explanation, we have also posted a popular video from Yoututbe that could also answer all your questions. Read more to know about Little Nightmares 2.

Also Read | Little Nightmares 2 All Hats Locations: Where To Find All Hats?

The players have been asking about Little Nightmares 2 secret ending lately. To trigger the secret ending, the players will first need to collect all the 18 clinched children in the game. These are some secret collectibles that the makers have introduced through their game. Initially you will not know about the meaning of these little kids in the game. But still, collect all of them as they will be necessary for Little Nightmares 2 secret ending. To check your progress, the players can open the Select option. Open it and you will be able to see the number of Glitched Children you’ve found in each level. Try and go back to collect all the glitched children. Read more about Little Nightmares 2.

More about Little Nightmares 2

Little Nightmares 2 is a popular puzzle horror-adventure game that has been developed by Tarsier Studios and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The gaming community first got to know about the launch of the game at Gamescom 2019. It was released on platforms like Microsoft Windows, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 11 2021. Apart from these platforms, makers are also going to release this game for the next generation consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S later in the same year. The game is being loved by the players as well as the critics. It has gotten a great review from a number of gaming portals like Games Rant, IGN, PC Gamer and more.

Also Read | Little Nightmares 2 School Walkthrough: Here's How To Complete The Puzzle

Also Read | Little Nightmares 2 Chess Puzzle: How To Solve The Chess Puzzle?