Lol 11.4 Patch Notes; Here Are All The Changes In The Game After The 11.4 Patch

League of Legends is one of the most popular MOBA games in the history of gaming and has a monthly unique player count of around 117 million. The game has managed to stay popular and relevant over the years due to its regular updates and back and forth communication with the player base. LOL has just announced the latest patch. Read to find out 11.4 patch notes.

11.4 Patch Notes

Champion Changes

These changes come from the PBE servers.

Amumu (Buff)

E base damage increased to 75-175 from 75-155

Caitlyn (Buff)

AD per level increased to 3.8 from 3.3

AS per level increased to 4% from 3.5%

Camille (Nerf)W

Cooldown reduced to 17-11 from 15-9

Fiora (Buff)Passive

Damage increased to 3% (+5.5% per 100 AD) from 2.5% (+4.5% per 100 AD)

Kai'sa (Nerf)Q

The base damage per missile reduced to 40-100 from 45 110

Max single-target reduced to 90-225 from 101.25-247.5

Evolved max reduced to 150-375 from 168-412.5

Katarina (Buff)R - Death Lotus

On-hit Damage Modifier changed to 25/30/35% from 25%

Physical damage dealt for each dagger increased to [16% bAD (1 + 0.8 Bonus Attack Speed)] from [15% bAD (1 + 0.666 Bonus Attack Speed)]

Lee Sin (Buff)Q

Cooldown decreased to 10-6 from 11-7

Renekton (Nerf)Q

Healing from minions reduced to 3-7 from 3-9

Empowered healing from minions reduced to 9-21 from 9-27

Samira (Nerf)E

Removed dash to allies

Dash speed reduced to 1600 from 2050

W

Duration reduced to 0.75 from 1

Q

Damage ratio reduced to 80-110% TAD from 100

Passive

Melee damage bonus ratio reduced to 3.5%-9.5% TAD from 7.5%

R

Cooldown increased to 8 seconds from 3

Skarner (Nerf)

Base HP reduced to 580 from 601

Health per level reduced to 85 from 90

Soraka (Buff)Q

Movement speed bonus increased to 20-30%

W

Base heal increased to 100-240 from 90-230

Talon (Buff)W

Cooldown decreased to 9-7 from 9

Outgoing bonus AD ratio increased to .55 from .40

Tryndamere (Buff)

Base AD increased to 72 from 69

Urgot (Buff)W - Purge

Damage dealt by on-hit effects increased to 75% from 50%

VarusW

(Active) increased to 0-80% increased damage based on Q charge from 0-50

(Max) increased to 10.8-25.2% missing HP damage from 9-21%

Veigar (Buff)Q

mana cost decreased to 30-60 from 40-60

R

Cooldown decreased to 120-60 seconds from 120-80 seconds

Veigo (Changed)Q - Blade of the Ruined King

Healing is now reduced to 100% against minions

Item Changes

Moonstone Renewer (Nerf)

Base heal reduced to 50-100 (by champion level) from 70-100

Everfrost (Buff)

Cast time reduced to .15 from .25 seconds

Spell delay unchanged

Build path is now Lost Chapter + Blasting Wand + Kindelgem 450G, was previously Lost Chapter + Blasting Wand +1250G

Active damage increased to 125 (+35%AP) from 100 (+30%AP)

Cosmic Drive (Buff)

Removed movement speed on-spell hit

If you have 160 AP, gain 20 Ability Haste and 10-30 Move Speed

Ability Haste decreased to 20 from 30

Guinsoo's Rageblade (Buff)

Attach speed increased to 45% from 40%

Chipmunk Chainsword (Buff)

Health increased to 250 from 150

Mortal Reminder (Buff)

AD increased to 25 from 20

Morellonomicon (Buff)

AP increased to 80 from 70

Jungle Changes

Gromp

Base XP is now 125-168.75 (at levels 1/3/5/7/9), was previously 135-182.25

Gold is now 85, was previously 105

Base Health is now 1750, was previously 1650

Large Krug

Base XP is now 27-36.45 (at levels 1/3/5/7/9), was previously 37-49.95

XP by level is now 27/27.625/29.025/31.05/31.05/33.75/33.75/36.45, was previously 37/37.925/39.775/42.55/46.25/49.95

Gold is now 32, was previously 42

Small Krug

Base XP is now 16-21.6 (at levels 1/3/5/7/9), was previously 18-24.3

XP by level is now 16/16/16.4/17.2/18.4/18.4/20/20/21.6, was previously 18/18/.45/19.35/20.7/20.7/22.5/22.5/24.3

Gold is now 10, was previously 12

Razorbeak

Base XP is now 35-47.25 (at levels 1/3/5/7/9), was previously 45-60.75 (at levels 1/3/5/7/9)

XP by level is now 35/35.875/37.625/40.25/43.75/47.25, was previously 45/46.125/48.375/51.75/56.25/60.75

Gold is now 35, was previously 45

This new update has brought a lot of changes. Samira nerfs have been a big blow to the champion but she was a bit overpowered before. In the new 11.4 jungle nerfs have been prominent and players will have to focus on getting their gold from other resources as going to the jungle to farm has become inefficient. The game is owned by Riot studios and if you haven't played the game yet, it's a great hobby to pick up.

