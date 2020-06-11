LOL Patch Notes 10.12 Bring Champion Balance Changes And Game Tweaks

The League of Legends Patch 10.12 has finally gone live and brings some much-needed buffs and nerfs to champions, game tweaks, and more for fans to dig through. The recently re-worked Volibear has received the most amount of changes across multiple sections of his kit. Here are the complete LOL patch notes 10.12.

LOL patch notes 10.12

Champions

Akali

Five Point Strike (Q) damage has been increased from 25/50/75/100/125 to 30/55/80/105/130.

AP ratio has been increased from 60% to 65%.

Brand

Brand’s passive Blaze has its kill mana restored from killing ablaze enemies from 6-18 (levels 1-18) to 20-40 (levels 1-18).

Cassiopeia

Base health and armour have been reduced from 575 to 560.

Base armour has been reduced from 20 to 18.

Base magic resist has been increased from 30 to 34.

Fiddlesticks

W - Bountiful Harvest minion damage has been brought down to 50% of its damage.

Senna

Passive - Absolution mist wraith drop chance has been increased from 1.67% to 8.333%.

Trundle

Base HP has been reduced from 616.28 to 616.

Mana has been reduced from 281.6 to 281.

MP5 has been reduced from 7.508 to 7.5.

Frozen Domain (W) bonus movement speed has been changed from 30/35/40/45/50% to 20/28/36/44/52%.

Varus

Base Attack Damage has been reduced from 3.11 to 3.

Piercing Arrow (Q) has the damage ratio decreased from 1.1 attack damage (1.65 maximum) to 1.0 attack damage (1.5 maximum).

Viktor

Siphon Power discharge damage ratio has been increased from 0.55 ability power to 0.6 ability power.

Shield ratio 0.15 ability power (0.24 ability power when empowered) has been increased to 0.2 ability power (0.32 ability power when empowered).

Xayah

Featherstorm (R) base damage has been increased from 100/150/200 to 125/250/375.

Yasuo

Base HP has been reduced from 535 to 490.

Wind Wall (W) has the cooldown increased from 26/24/22/20/18 to 30/27/24/21/18.

Volibear

Base Stats

Base Mana Growth has been increased from 40 to 50

Base Health Growth has been increased from 85 to 90.

Q - Thundering Smash

Bear With It - Thundering Smash's empowered attack will no longer be interrupted by crowd control after it has been initiated.

Attack Speed Scaling - Thundering Smash's empowered attack will scale its timing with the attack speed.

Reset Bugfix - Volibear's Thundering Smash reset will no longer fail if it recasts right after the interruption.

W - Frenzied Maul

Volibear will attack his target automatically after cancelling his Frenzied Maul and E - Sky Splitter animations.

Volibear will now continue to attack his enemies even after casting Frenzied Maul on them.

Mark VFX has been made larger and better anchored to the target's health bar.

R - Stormbringer

Turret Disable Duration has been increased from 2/4/6 seconds to 3/4/5 seconds

Epicenter Radius has been increased from 250 to 300

Base Damage has been increased from 250/475/700 to 300/500/700

An issue has been fixed that caused Volibear to automatically basic attack a target after landing via R - Stormbringer

Model size has been slightly reduced

Turrets disabled with R - Stormbringer are much darker to denote their status.

Runes

Approach Velocity

The 15% movement speed bonus towards allied movement impaired champions has been changed to 7.5%.

Movement speed towards nearby enemy champions that are movement impaired - Bonus increased to 15% movement speed for enemy champions that players impair specifically.

Activation range for CC from allies is 1000.

Guardian

Shield value has been increased from 70-150 to 80-200.

Predator

Cooldown has been decreased from 150-100 seconds to 100-70 seconds.

Upon completion, Predator will grant 45% bonus movement speed while moving towards enemy champions at a range of 3000, including enemy champions out of vision.

It will now deal damage and end the hunt against enemy champions.

Unflinching

After using a summoner spell, it won't provide any tenacity. Instead, players will gain 10% Tenacity and 10% Slow Resist which will further increase by 20% for both based on the missing health.

Bugfixes

Clash Team names, tags, and logos will be displayed on the loading screen and in-game scoreboard at the time of Clash tournaments

Fixed an issue with the loading screen borders where it would lack accuracy when queues are re-enabled

Fixed an issue with Kled where it would lose movement speed much faster than intended after losing vision of the opponents

Hecarim's Q - Rampage tooltip in the Collection tab has been updated to reflect its latest state more accurately

Swain's R - Demonic Ascension/Demonflare tooltip in the Collection tab has been updated to reflect its latest state more accurately

Cloud Soul's tooltip will accurately reflect its current state

Rengar's Passive - Unseen Predator's name and description won't be missing in the Death Recap anymore

Rift Scuttler will properly play her run animation and won't slide when grounded

Bard's Passive - Traveler's Call's name and description will no longer be missing in the Death Recap

Mordekaiser will no longer lock out his opponent's Unsealed Spellbook-granted Teleport (or any Summoner Spell that has been switched out) for the remainder of the match when he stops their teleporting with R - Realm of Death

Fiddlesticks' Q - Terrify will properly enable and fear monsters when using the W - Bountiful Harvest on them

When Aurelion Sol casts Q - Starsurge using a mini-map, he will properly cast the start on the target in the map instead of the terrain directly under the mini-map

Qiyana's Brush-empowered Q - Elemental Wrath will leave a Stealth trail when she casts it after reviving from something like Guardian Angel or Zilean's R - Time Warp

Kog'Maw's Q - Caustic Spittle in-game tooltip has been updated to correctly reflect its current state

Braum's R - Glacial Fissure 's VFX will no longer be misaligned when the ability is cast at 0 range

Image credits: League of Legends