LOL Patch Notes 10.12 Bring Champion Balance Changes And Game Tweaks

The League of Legends Patch 10.12 has finally gone live and brings some much-needed buffs and nerfs to champions, game tweaks, and more for fans to dig through. The recently re-worked Volibear has received the most amount of changes across multiple sections of his kit. Here are the complete LOL patch notes 10.12.
LOL patch notes 10.12
Champions
Akali
- Five Point Strike (Q) damage has been increased from 25/50/75/100/125 to 30/55/80/105/130.
- AP ratio has been increased from 60% to 65%.
Brand
- Brand’s passive Blaze has its kill mana restored from killing ablaze enemies from 6-18 (levels 1-18) to 20-40 (levels 1-18).
Cassiopeia
- Base health and armour have been reduced from 575 to 560.
- Base armour has been reduced from 20 to 18.
- Base magic resist has been increased from 30 to 34.
Fiddlesticks
- W - Bountiful Harvest minion damage has been brought down to 50% of its damage.
Senna
- Passive - Absolution mist wraith drop chance has been increased from 1.67% to 8.333%.
Trundle
- Base HP has been reduced from 616.28 to 616.
- Mana has been reduced from 281.6 to 281.
- MP5 has been reduced from 7.508 to 7.5.
- Frozen Domain (W) bonus movement speed has been changed from 30/35/40/45/50% to 20/28/36/44/52%.
Varus
- Base Attack Damage has been reduced from 3.11 to 3.
- Piercing Arrow (Q) has the damage ratio decreased from 1.1 attack damage (1.65 maximum) to 1.0 attack damage (1.5 maximum).
Viktor
- Siphon Power discharge damage ratio has been increased from 0.55 ability power to 0.6 ability power.
- Shield ratio 0.15 ability power (0.24 ability power when empowered) has been increased to 0.2 ability power (0.32 ability power when empowered).
Xayah
- Featherstorm (R) base damage has been increased from 100/150/200 to 125/250/375.
Yasuo
- Base HP has been reduced from 535 to 490.
- Wind Wall (W) has the cooldown increased from 26/24/22/20/18 to 30/27/24/21/18.
Volibear
Base Stats
- Base Mana Growth has been increased from 40 to 50
- Base Health Growth has been increased from 85 to 90.
Q - Thundering Smash
- Bear With It - Thundering Smash's empowered attack will no longer be interrupted by crowd control after it has been initiated.
- Attack Speed Scaling - Thundering Smash's empowered attack will scale its timing with the attack speed.
- Reset Bugfix - Volibear's Thundering Smash reset will no longer fail if it recasts right after the interruption.
W - Frenzied Maul
- Volibear will attack his target automatically after cancelling his Frenzied Maul and E - Sky Splitter animations.
- Volibear will now continue to attack his enemies even after casting Frenzied Maul on them.
- Mark VFX has been made larger and better anchored to the target's health bar.
R - Stormbringer
- Turret Disable Duration has been increased from 2/4/6 seconds to 3/4/5 seconds
- Epicenter Radius has been increased from 250 to 300
- Base Damage has been increased from 250/475/700 to 300/500/700
- An issue has been fixed that caused Volibear to automatically basic attack a target after landing via R - Stormbringer
- Model size has been slightly reduced
- Turrets disabled with R - Stormbringer are much darker to denote their status.
Runes
Approach Velocity
- The 15% movement speed bonus towards allied movement impaired champions has been changed to 7.5%.
- Movement speed towards nearby enemy champions that are movement impaired - Bonus increased to 15% movement speed for enemy champions that players impair specifically.
- Activation range for CC from allies is 1000.
Guardian
- Shield value has been increased from 70-150 to 80-200.
Predator
- Cooldown has been decreased from 150-100 seconds to 100-70 seconds.
- Upon completion, Predator will grant 45% bonus movement speed while moving towards enemy champions at a range of 3000, including enemy champions out of vision.
- It will now deal damage and end the hunt against enemy champions.
Unflinching
- After using a summoner spell, it won't provide any tenacity. Instead, players will gain 10% Tenacity and 10% Slow Resist which will further increase by 20% for both based on the missing health.
Bugfixes
- Clash Team names, tags, and logos will be displayed on the loading screen and in-game scoreboard at the time of Clash tournaments
- Fixed an issue with the loading screen borders where it would lack accuracy when queues are re-enabled
- Fixed an issue with Kled where it would lose movement speed much faster than intended after losing vision of the opponents
- Hecarim's Q - Rampage tooltip in the Collection tab has been updated to reflect its latest state more accurately
- Swain's R - Demonic Ascension/Demonflare tooltip in the Collection tab has been updated to reflect its latest state more accurately
- Cloud Soul's tooltip will accurately reflect its current state
- Rengar's Passive - Unseen Predator's name and description won't be missing in the Death Recap anymore
- Rift Scuttler will properly play her run animation and won't slide when grounded
- Bard's Passive - Traveler's Call's name and description will no longer be missing in the Death Recap
- Mordekaiser will no longer lock out his opponent's Unsealed Spellbook-granted Teleport (or any Summoner Spell that has been switched out) for the remainder of the match when he stops their teleporting with R - Realm of Death
- Fiddlesticks' Q - Terrify will properly enable and fear monsters when using the W - Bountiful Harvest on them
- When Aurelion Sol casts Q - Starsurge using a mini-map, he will properly cast the start on the target in the map instead of the terrain directly under the mini-map
- Qiyana's Brush-empowered Q - Elemental Wrath will leave a Stealth trail when she casts it after reviving from something like Guardian Angel or Zilean's R - Time Warp
- Kog'Maw's Q - Caustic Spittle in-game tooltip has been updated to correctly reflect its current state
- Braum's R - Glacial Fissure 's VFX will no longer be misaligned when the ability is cast at 0 range
Image credits: League of Legends