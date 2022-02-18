Lost Ark Error 10027: Know what it means for EU Servers and how to fix it

The recent launch of Lost Ark in North America, South America and European regions has skyrocketed the game's popularity. However, as the Lost Ark servers are handling a large number of users now, there are certain errors that players are facing while playing the game. One of these errors is the Lost Ark error 10027. Facing this error has created a lot of problems for users, especially on the EU servers.

To play Lost Ark, players have to be connected to its servers. However, those players who are facing the Lost Ark error 10027 are not able to play the game, which has also led to a lot of negative reviews on Steam. In general, the error occurs when servers are running at their maximum capacities and even more players try to connect and join. The error message on the screen also reads the same thing - "We're sorry. Cannot connect to the server due to heavy traffic. [10027]"

How to fix Lost Ark cannot connect to server error?

In the EU servers, players have waited in queues of thousands just to log into the game. So, the Lost Ark error 10027 is not caused by the player, it is the Lost Ark servers that are not able to handle the excessive traffic. Unfortunately, there is nothing that a player can do to fix the error caused by over-crowded servers but wait. However, Lost Ark has recently published an update for the game that has "added stability improvements for EU Central servers."

While this update does not guarantee that players will not face the error, it simply says that the developers are aware of the issue and they are working towards fixing it. The update went live on February 15, 2022, when Lost Ark's servers were down for about three hours. Since the issue is prominent in EU servers of the game, it may be possible for players to create an account on a different server and play the game. Although players should also keep in mind they should select the server carefully.

How to check Lost Ark server status?

For Lost Ark or for any other game that runs online, checking server status can inform players about any issues with the game that are being faced by other players too. For players who face trouble in connecting with the game, it could be due to busy servers, or the game itself may have taken the servers down for maintenance. Fortunately, players can check the Lost Ark server status on the game's official website, Twitter and Reddit accounts. Find the links to all the official platforms of the game below.

https://www.playlostark.com/en-gb/support/server-status

https://twitter.com/playlostark

https://www.reddit.com/r/lostarkgame/

Image: AMAZON GAMES