Lost Ark island guide: Spida, Erasmo, Shangra islands; Routes, rewards and more

Lost Ark has recently been launched for the American and European regions. The massively multiplayer online role-playing game has gained immense popularity in the past few days. However, developers of the game have been facing a hard time occupying the number of players on its servers. Nevertheless, those who have got a chance to play the game must be aware of the concept of islands in the game.

There are different islands in Lost Ark and each island has unique rewards and activities for the players to explore. Some of the islands in the game are time-locked and can be accessed at certain times of the day only. Others are accessible during special events in the game. To access these islands, a player needs to unlock a ship through the course of the game. Find a brief guide to four islands in the game below.

Spida island Lost Ark guide

The Spida island in Lost Ark is a time-based island. The heart of the island can be acquired by defeating the boss. The boss only spawns when a player breaks the egg that is located in the centre of the island. The egg is grey in colour and contains two other smaller eggs, destroying which players can spawn the boss, which looks like a spider. Having multiple players fight the boss at the same time is a good idea. There are two Mokoko seeds on the island as well.

Erasmo island Lost Ark guide

The Erasmo island in Lost Ark has a cooperative quest to play the Song of Resonance. Upon playing the song 15 times, the boss spawns and then the player can defeat it. While the island itself is available at its location all the time, the quest appears once every few hours. Additionally, the island is home to 2 Mokonko Seeds. It is located southwest of Preche and north of the Paetusa Sea.

Shangra island Lost Ark guide

There are three locations in the game where players can find the Shangra island in Lost Ark. However before a player heads out to find them, there are a few things that should be known. Firstly, the Shangra islands in Lost Ark are similar to Ghost Ships - despite the location icons being present on the map, the island might not be there. Additionally, Shangra island will not be present in all three locations at once.

West of Anikka, south of East Vern See and southwest of Credos Ocean

West if the Sea of Death and north of Anikka

Between the North Vern and the Glacier region, east of the wall of Procyon

Image: STEAM