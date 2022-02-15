Lost Ark maintenance: How long is Lost Ark server maintenance? Lost Ark downtime details

Lost Ark is one of the most popular massively-multiplayer online role-playing games. While the game was initially available in Korea, it has recently been launched in the Western region by Amazon Games. After its launch in the Western market, the game is currently going through its first major maintenance and players want to know about the Lost Ark server downtime. Given below are all the details a player needs to know, including the game's official platforms where details about the downtime are regularly updated.

Lost Ark maintenance time

According to their official forums page, the Lost Ark maintenance has begun from 01:29 PM IST or 07:59 AM UTC on February 15, 2022. During the maintenance, Lost Ark will upgrade its servers to improve stability for EU Central servers and fix an issue "where dying the Northen Lawmaker skin on any Warrior sub-class would prevent the skin from displaying properly." Notably, this is the first maintenance downtime after the game has recently been released in North America, South America and Europe.

We will be performing a maintenance for the following:



‣ Added stability improvements for EU Central servers

‣ Fixed issue when dying Northern Lawmaker skin on any Warrior sub-class, it would prevent skin from displaying properly



See below for detailshttps://t.co/OKRFirlLZX — Lost Ark (@playlostark) February 15, 2022

How long is Lost Ark maintenance

As mentioned on the official platform, Lost Ark maintenance downtime will last for approximately three hours. In other words, the game's servers should be back online by 04:29 PM IST or 10:59 AM UTC on February 15, 2022. However, as it goes with online games' downtime, if there is an issue while updating the servers, the Lost Ark maintenance might last longer than expected. Nevertheless, the official Lost Ark Twitter informed users about the downtime well in advance.

How to check Lost Ark server status?

For Lost Ark or for any other game that runs online, checking server status can inform players about any issues with the game that are being faced by other players too. For players who face trouble in connecting with the game, it could be due to busy servers, or the game itself may have taken the servers down for maintenance. Fortunately, players can check the Lost Ark server status on the game's official website, Twitter and Reddit accounts. Find the links to all the official platforms of the game below.