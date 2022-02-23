Lost Ark: Turtle Island Mokoko Seed location guide: Where to find the seeds?

Lost Ark has recently been launched for the American and European regions. The massively multiplayer online role-playing game has gained immense popularity in the past few days. However, developers of the game have been facing a hard time occupying the number of players on its servers. Nevertheless, those who have got a chance to play the game must be aware of the concept of islands in the game.

To unlock the Turtle island in Lost Ark, players have to reach level 50. Thereafter, they should unlock the questline titled 'The Turtle and the Boy.' Then players have to reach Turtle island using a ship. For those who are unaware, Turtle island is located in between the Annika and Tortoyk regions of the game and it is fairly easy to reach there. Keep reading to find out more in this Lost Ark island guide.

Lost Ark Turtle island Mokoko seed location

There are a total of three Mokoko Seeds on Turtle island. However, finding them might be a little too difficult for new players. Hence, this guide talks about the location of Mokoko seeds in Turtle island, so that players can head over to these islands and grab the Mokoko seeds without wasting any time. The first Mokoko seed is located alone towards the northern tip of the Turtle island, east of the northmost water body on the island.

The other two Mokoko seeds are located together on the eastern coast of the island. In the image attached below, find both the locations marked on the Turtle island map. While the blue circle on the western coast of the island is the route to the open seas in the game, the other two circles located on the top and the right side of the map are the locations of the Mokoko seeds on the Turtle island in Lost Ark.

The Mokoko seed that is located in the north part of the map can be found near a palm tree in the open area as shown in the map. The other two Mokoko seeds are located in a hidden area, inside a cave at the given location. Now that players know the location of Mokoko seeds on the Turtle island, it will take much less time to find these while exploring the other parts of the island and the large map.

Image: papunika.com