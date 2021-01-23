Lucky Raspberry Destiny 2: Know How To Obtain This Exotic Chest Armour

Destiny 2 is developed by Bungie and was originally released as a pay to play game in 2017. Just recently in 2020, Bungie decided to make this multiplayer first-person shooter video game follow a free-to-play model. The game is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows platforms. Continue reading this article to know where to find lucky raspberry in Destiny 2.

Lucky Raspberry Destiny 2 Guide

The lucky raspberry is an Exotic chest armour. It can be obtained randomly from Exotic Engrams and can sometimes also be purchased by Xûr. The description and lore of this item go like this:

Description - No one has ever died wearing me. # It's true. She leaves the unworthy before they fall.

Lore - "I dunno. Hunter just came in one day with this odd Arc-reacting circuit, asking what it might be good for. All she could tell me was she scored it off some derelict satellite that crashed in the EDZ. So I ran diagnostics on them and it ebbed and flowed with massive Arc fluctuations. No pattern, no match to known solar or extra-solar events. Just random-like. So I hooked one into an old Malina vest we had lying around, and wished her luck. Word's got out, I guess." —Overheard in the Tower

Active Perks Probability Matrix - This perk Improves the Arc Bolt Grenade chains. Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim - This perk Reduces flinching from incoming fire while also aiming Scout Rifles. Primary Ammo Finder - This perk Increases the drop chance of Primary ammo on kill.

Armour Cosmetics Players can attach a cosmetic to a piece of armour in order to customize its appearance.

Armour Mods Players can attach a mod to a piece of armour to improve or add to its perks. Doing this will consume the mod.

Exotic Infusion - Select a piece of Exotic gear to consume. That item will be used to infuse another item with power. Empty Mod Socket - Mods can be selected for this socket



