LunarKats Publicly Apologizes For Her Snapchat Rant Video From 2019

A popular Twitch streamer called “LunarKats” had to make a public apology due to which she had said some things on Snapchat in 2019 which were offensive and hurtful. She also mentioned that it was one of the major reasons why she had to part ways from TSM over the weekend. Many of her fans stood in support while some others are feeling sorry for her. So, here is all you need to know about the LunarKats Snapchat rant.

LunarKats' Snapchat rant leaves her in big trouble

On Monday, March 22, Katherine aka “LunarKats” started an emotional Twitch stream in which she spoke about why she had to part ways with TSM. The popular streamer was a part of TSM's new all-female Valorant roster. LunarKats was all set to play for the organisation at the VCT Game Changers Series before she was removed.

In her Twitch stream the ex TSM female Valorant player said: "There is a video of a Snapchat rant that I made in 2019, and I said some really hurtful and insensitive things". She also said that "I am not trying to justify anything I said in the video. Everything I said was absolutely inexcusable and offensive... After that Snapchat rant, I stopped posting rants altogether. Looking back at it now, I am so ashamed and very disappointed in myself. I made a mistake and it was a really hurtful one."

In the Questions and Answer round of the stream, the popular streamer mentioned that the Snapchat in question targeted fast-food workers. But, she refrained to speak more about the same. When fans demanded LunarKats Snapchat rant video, she said that she had deleted it long ago with Snapchat in 2019. In her apology on Monday, she spoke her heart out by saying: "I am genuinely sorry. I don't want that video to be a representation of who I am, because I am really not. I want to be a better person, and my stream and friends have pushed me to be a better person, and I feel really ashamed." She also thanked the esports community for "holding me accountable" as she believed that it was her responsibility to be held accountable for her actions. Now, as she is unable to play Ariananarchist was their last-minute substitute in this week's matches.

