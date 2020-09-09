Madden 21 Update 1.05 Patch Notes Introduces Colin Kaepernick And Important Fixes

EA Sports has rolled out a major update for its latest instalment of the American football game, Madden NFL 21. The new Madden 21 update 1.05 weighs in at a massive 3.7 GB and is live across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC platforms. As part of the update, game developers have added back quarterback Colin Kaepernick into the franchise, and also made several important changes.

Madden 21 update 1.05 notes

Here is a look at the official Madden 21 patch notes 1.05:

Gameplay Updates:

Pass Rush

Fixed a bug that wouldn't allow defenders in contain to remain in contain as they are blocked by a running back in the backfield. The rusher will maintain the contain behaviour as they get blocked by a certain blocker on the line or in the backfield.

Fixed an issue that would lead the first pass-rush move of contain players to take them to the inside gap instead of the outside gap assigned to them.

There is an inclusion of logic to support QB Contain against play-action passing plays.

Fixed an issue with the ‘On-Field Trainer’ related to the pass rush.

There is an addition of logic so that defenders who don't possess a Strip Specialist Ability can no longer cause fumbles on QBs standing in the Pocket with Normal Sack animations on Competitive game-style. Only defenders who have a Strip Specialist ability will be in a position to cause a fumble on a QB standing in the Pocket on Competitive.

Defensive Coverage

Fixed an issue with using motion in the Twins/Slot formation vs. Nickel/Dime/Dollar defenses, defenders inappropriately swap assignments, leaving the receiver uncovered

There is the addition of logic to Cover 4 Quarters which will allow better handling of plays like the PA Crossers

Fixed an issue which would prevent defenders in the press-alignment from backpedalling correctly.

Fixed an issue with the alignment which would occur when flipping Nickel 2-4-5 SS Reno Zone

Tackling

Fixed a number of issues with tackling that would prevent the tackle animations from triggering against Juke and Jurdle moves.

Fixed an issue that would result in a receiver warping up off the ground into a tackle at the time of a possession catch

Fixed an issue that would prevent a QB from reacting after throwing an INT after getting hit by a defender

Fixed an issue that would allow ball carriers to fake-out defenders behind them when using the Spin Move

Throw Out of Sack

There is the addition of new logic for when a defender is hitting a quarterback on his throwing arm, the quarterback will no longer be able to throw the ball. The QB will be forced to tuck the ball or the ball will be fumbled

There is a fix to the 'throw out of sack' animation which was preventing the ball from getting released by the QB.

Blocking

Fixed an issue that wouldn't allow the left tackle to block the right defender when running HB Zone Weak plays against Nickel 3-3-5

Fixed an issue where the graphical distortion would be displayed over blocker-resistance bars on certain occasions.

General Fixes

Fixed an issue with the Hitting RT/R2 + A/X at the snap where it would cause the Quarterback to quickly throw to the A/X Receiver

Fix to the tuning to allow user control a but sooner after the interception

Fixed an issue that would cause the QB to use extreme turns on subtle movements

Fixed an issue with the run-speed for ball carriers on Triple Option and Speed Option

Some celebration animation issues have been tuned to clean up a number of minor hitching

There are also some tuning to the front elbows of quarterbacks when inside the pocket to improve visual quality

Superstar KO:

Fixed a bug in Superstar KO where roles were not respected properly

Franchise updates:

General improvements to stability

Fixed an issue with the “Let Fate Decide” option during drafts

Fixed an issue with player’s difficulty setting reverting to Rookie after each game

The Yard updates:

There is an inclusion of “Frienderboards” in The Yard

There is an addition of a pop-up which will remind players in VS CPU events that they need to have a full group to play

When a user is an offensive captain, control will now default to the quarterback even if the captain is part of a different position group

Fixed an issue with the location icons not showing up

Fixed an issue with the full list of house rules not showing up

Fixed an issue where players would be displayed a “Finding Teammates” screen post leaving a session

Fixed an issue with the Coach Cam displaying a CAP as QB #12.

Fixed an issue with the pass leading for the Slot receiver’s Drag Wheel Route in Crossfire

Fixed a small issue with the camera where the view was blocked by certain objects

Fixed an issue that would allow an additional play after a fumble that went out of bounds on the previous play of a game

Fixed an issue with the ‘On-Field Trainer’ displaying “Flick” above the ball carrier after catching a pass

Made some improvements to the online stability

Made some improvements to the general menu and interface

Image credits: EA