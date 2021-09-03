Madden 22 Patch Notes For September Out Now: Check File Size & Other Changes Introduced

Madden 22 has been one of the most popular NFL games available to play in the community. The makers have been adding constant updates to the game to make it completely error-free. EA also need to make the changes of the teams according to their real-time performance in the game. They have just released a new set of Madden 22 Patch notes for September and the players have been curious to know about these changes. Here is a list of all the new Madden 22 Patch notes for September released on EA’s official website. The file size of the game is about 13 Gb so keep a stable internet connection to download this update. Read more about the latest Madden 22 update.

Madden 22 Patch notes for September

Title Update 2 is Live Now!



✅Gameplay Updates

✅Franchise Updates

✅New Uniforms

✅New Yard Plays



Key Highlights:

Adding more authentic historical content to the game including historical uniforms and character authenticity as well as stability improvements causing connectivity issues

NFL Authenticity Updates:

New Falcons, Cowboys, Colts, Packers, and Chiefs Throwbacks have been added:

Chiefs - 1970’s Home and Away

Falcons - 1990’s Away, 1970’s Away, 1989 Home and Away

Cowboys - 1994 MNF All White Throwback, 1976 Home and Away, 1992 Home and Away

Colts - 1960’s Away, 1995 Home and Away

Packers - 75th Anniversary Away, 1988 Home and Away

Giants new White pants added

Patriots sock stripes fixed to show red stripe correctly

Lions and Steelers field-art and Saints stadium updates

Fixed an issue with Riddell TK helmet

Fixed multiple players mouthpiece and chinstrap alignment, including Jamie Collins and Malik Hooker

Likeness updates to the following coaches: Frank Reich, Sean McVay, Sean Payton, Kliff Kingsbury, Mike Vrabel

Updated likeness of QB Cam Newton so that his dreads hairstyle appears with his helmet on

Fixed issue in 2 stadiums where sideline characters were clipping through stadium walls

Madden Ultimate Team Updates: