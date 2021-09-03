Madden 22 Patch Notes For September Out Now: Check File Size & Other Changes Introduced

Quick links:
Image: Madden NFL 22 Twitter
Madden 22 has been one of the most popular NFL games available to play in the community. The makers have been adding constant updates to the game to make it completely error-free. EA also need to make the changes of the teams according to their real-time performance in the game. They have just released a new set of Madden 22 Patch notes for September and the players have been curious to know about these changes. Here is a list of all the new Madden 22 Patch notes for September released on EA’s official website. The file size of the game is about 13 Gb so keep a stable internet connection to download this update. Read more about the latest Madden 22 update.
Title Update 2 is Live Now!— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) September 2, 2021
✅Gameplay Updates
✅Franchise Updates
✅New Uniforms
✅New Yard Plays
Read the FULL update notes:https://t.co/J8LGqLSmJS #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/7GWI01ydJC