Madden 22 Patch Notes For September Out Now: Check File Size & Other Changes Introduced

Madden 22 makers have recently released a new set of patch notes and the players are curious about them. Here is all the information about these changes. Read

Madden 22

Madden 22 has been one of the most popular NFL games available to play in the community. The makers have been adding constant updates to the game to make it completely error-free. EA also need to make the changes of the teams according to their real-time performance in the game. They have just released a new set of Madden 22 Patch notes for September and the players have been curious to know about these changes. Here is a list of all the new Madden 22 Patch notes for September released on EA’s official website. The file size of the game is about 13 Gb so keep a stable internet connection to download this update. Read more about the latest Madden 22 update.

Madden 22 Patch notes for September

*All the Madden 22 Patch notes have been taken from EA’s official website. 

Key Highlights: 

  • Adding more authentic historical content to the game including historical uniforms and character authenticity as well as stability improvements causing connectivity issues

NFL Authenticity Updates: 

  • New Falcons, Cowboys, Colts, Packers, and Chiefs Throwbacks have been added:
  • Chiefs - 1970’s Home and Away
  • Falcons - 1990’s Away, 1970’s Away, 1989 Home and Away
  • Cowboys - 1994 MNF All White Throwback, 1976 Home and Away, 1992 Home and Away
  • Colts - 1960’s Away, 1995 Home and Away
  • Packers - 75th Anniversary Away, 1988 Home and Away
  • Giants new White pants added
  • Patriots sock stripes fixed to show red stripe correctly
  • Lions and Steelers field-art and Saints stadium updates
  • Fixed an issue with Riddell TK helmet
  • Fixed multiple players mouthpiece and chinstrap alignment, including Jamie Collins and Malik Hooker
  • Likeness updates to the following coaches: Frank Reich, Sean McVay, Sean Payton, Kliff Kingsbury, Mike Vrabel
  • Updated likeness of QB Cam Newton so that his dreads hairstyle appears with his helmet on
  • Fixed issue in 2 stadiums where sideline characters were clipping through stadium walls

Madden Ultimate Team Updates: 

  • Fixed a variety of issues involving overlapping or squished text throughout the mode
  • H2H Seasons, store timer, play hub, etc. 
  • Fixed an issue where text would be cut off on 4k displays
  • Fixed multiple R-Stick scrolls that were not functional
  • Removed excessive decimals in some Next Gen Stats
  • Renamed the Strategy Item slots to better indicate which items are allowed in each slot
