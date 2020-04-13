The Debate
Marine Pop Floor In Animal Crossing New Horizons: How To Get It?

Gaming

The Marine Pop floor and Marine Pop wall are a set of wallpaper and flooring options available for your house. Read on to know how you can get them.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Marine Pop Floor in Animal Crossing New Horizons

New events are bound to emerge in Animal Crossing New Horizons with the change in weather. This includes the Fishing Tourney which has been a popular recurring event in the series since its debut. New Horizons has brought back the event to give players the opportunity to earn exciting rewards while showing off their angling skills. The event began on April 11 for players in the Northern and Southern hemispheres.

Also Read | How To Time Travel In 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' And Race Ahead Of Your Competition?

Marine Pop Floor in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The Marine Pop floor and its counterpart, the Marine Pop wallpaper, are part of a set featuring wallpaper and flooring options for your house. You can get the wallpaper with 10 Fishing Tourney points. Unfortunately, the Marine Pop floor has just not made it onto the list of rewards that are available with the Fishing Tourney as a number of players have been raising the problem since the event started off. However, you still get the flooring at Nook's Cranny which can be purchased for 2,020 bells.

Also Read | How To Get Eggs In Animal Crossing New Horizons And What To Do With Them?

 

Also Read | How To Get Cherry Blossom Petals In Animal Crossing And What To Do With Them?

Animal Crossing New Horizons Fishing Tourney prizes

If you wish to participate in the Fishing Tourney in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you can do so by speaking to CJ in the Plaza. He will take you through the rules around catching as many fish as you can in three minutes. You can participate in the tourney for as many times as you can afford. Each entrance will cost you 500 bells and the rewards will be given by CJ at random. Here's a list of prizes:

  • Anchor Statue
  • Fresh Cooler
  • Fish Doorplate
  • Fish Pochette
  • Fish Print Tee
  • Fish Print
  • Fish Wand
  • Fish Drying Rack
  • Fish Rug
  • Fish Umbrella
  • Fishing Rod Stand
  • Marine Pop Wall
  • Tackle Bag

Also Read | 'Animal Crossing: New Horizon' Fishing Guide: Fish Price With Time & Month They Appear In

Image credits: Nintendo Life

First Published:
