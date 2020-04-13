Marine Pop Floor In Animal Crossing New Horizons: How To Get It?

New events are bound to emerge in Animal Crossing New Horizons with the change in weather. This includes the Fishing Tourney which has been a popular recurring event in the series since its debut. New Horizons has brought back the event to give players the opportunity to earn exciting rewards while showing off their angling skills. The event began on April 11 for players in the Northern and Southern hemispheres.

Marine Pop Floor in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The Marine Pop floor and its counterpart, the Marine Pop wallpaper, are part of a set featuring wallpaper and flooring options for your house. You can get the wallpaper with 10 Fishing Tourney points. Unfortunately, the Marine Pop floor has just not made it onto the list of rewards that are available with the Fishing Tourney as a number of players have been raising the problem since the event started off. However, you still get the flooring at Nook's Cranny which can be purchased for 2,020 bells.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Fishing Tourney prizes

If you wish to participate in the Fishing Tourney in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you can do so by speaking to CJ in the Plaza. He will take you through the rules around catching as many fish as you can in three minutes. You can participate in the tourney for as many times as you can afford. Each entrance will cost you 500 bells and the rewards will be given by CJ at random. Here's a list of prizes:

Anchor Statue

Fresh Cooler

Fish Doorplate

Fish Pochette

Fish Print Tee

Fish Print

Fish Wand

Fish Drying Rack

Fish Rug

Fish Umbrella

Fishing Rod Stand

Marine Pop Wall

Tackle Bag

