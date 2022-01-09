Mario Kart 9 is reportedly being developed by Nintendo, might come with new features

Mario Kart is a popular racing game series developed by Nintendo. It is a multiplayer online game where players race against each other on digital go-karts. BY adding other players as friends, one can race against seven players in the game. The last edition of the series, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit was launched in October 2020. Nevertheless, the next title in the series, Mario Kart 9 is reportedly in the works. Keep reading to know more.

According to a report by IGN, Mario Kart 9 is in active development. Additionally, the report also states that the game will come with a twist. The report gathers information from the predictions of a Tokyo-based analyst Dr Serkan Toto who suggests that the Mario Kart 9 is on its way. Quoting the analyst's exact words, "I am aware Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling very well on the NIntendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is in active development." It is important to note that Nintendo has not teased the upcoming title yet.

The twist is that it borrows a load of mechanics from F1 Race Stars - including the damage system. Enjoy hitting those pit lanes every time one comes up. — Christopher Searle (@DarkRulaMedia) January 7, 2022

Mario Kart 9 might come with new in-game mechanics

However, that is not all on the Mario Kart 9. The analyst also suggests that the game will come with a twist, hinting at some sort of new in-game mechanics or features. It is known that the game comes with new karting formulas with every title. While the analyst did not mention more details about the twist, there are multiple theories and speculations on the social media platform about Nintendo's Mario Kart 9 release date.

According to the latest speculation, the Mario Kart 9 is said to borrow mechanics from F1 Race Stars. The game has been developed by Codemasters and was released back in 2012. Along with the new mechanics, the Mario Kart 9 is speculated to come out in 2022. Additionally, Nintendo is also said to release a new Mario Kart game for mobile phones this year. Nintendo might be looking forward to leveraging the game's popularity in the United States by launching a new title as in 2021, Mario Kart 8 was the best-selling racing game in the United States. Stay tuned for more information about Nintendo Switch titles and other gaming news.