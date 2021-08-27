Martin Luther King is coming to Fortnite, players can experience iconic speech in the game

Fortnite has been hosting a lot of events, including movies and virtual concerts in the game. The game is holding yet another event called March Through Time and will enable players to experience the revolutionary "I Have A Dream" speech given by Martin Luther King Jr on August 28, 1963, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC. Players will be able to explore a virtually created Lincoln Memorial.

Fortnite players will get a chance to experience Martin Luther King's speech virtually

As mentioned in an official blog post dated August 26, 2021, the Fortnite Team says that players will get a chance to "travel to the Lincoln Memorial and United States National Mall, where Dr King gave his iconic 17-minute speech for Civil Rights. The experience extends with museum-inspired points of interest, and collaborative mini-game quests you complete with others. These activities progress players through the experience and bring to life important themes of Dr King’s speech: we move forward when we work together."

Where is Martin Luther King museum in Fortnite?

Fortnite says that the virtual experience will let players walk through a "reimagined" Washington, DC, of 1963. The new experience is launched by Time Studios inside a Fortnite virtual event. The virtual arena created for the experience can be selected by the players like other Fortnite modes. Thereafter, players have to wait in the lobby before the mode can begin. The lobby also contains a map of the arena designed for the March Through Time experience.

As seen on the map in Fortnite, the Martin Luther King Museum in the game is situated between Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial. Players will also get event-specific emotes of holding up banners and clapping with the speech. Additionally, the arena has a lot of mini-games for the players to explore as well. The mini-games include Relay Race, Climbing the Mountain, Falling through time, a gravity game and a maze.

How to watch Martin Luther King speech in Fortnite?

To watch the Martin Luther King speech in Fortnite, players have to enter the March Through Time event. In the map designed for the event, the speech will be showcased on a large virtual display situated on one side of the map. The speech will go on in the background wherever the player goes and is also available to watch on a small screen in the virtual museum and other locations. There are other quests in the event as well, completing which players will be rewarded with the DC 63 spray.