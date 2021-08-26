Marvel's 'Midnight Suns' To Be Launched Soon; Check Characters, System Requirements & More

At Gamescom 2021 opening night event, Firaxis Games announced the new Marvel Midnight Suns, which is going to be a tactical role-playing game. The game has all the iconic heroes from the Marvel Universe, including Iron Man, Ghost Rider, Wolverine, Captain Marvel and Captain America. All the heroes will fight against a supernatural enemy called Lilith.

When is Marvel Midnight Suns game coming out?

While a date is not available yet, the Marvel Midnight Suns is coming out next year in March, 2022. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, XBox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Epic Games Store. From what it looks like, Firax will be launching the game for a wide array of players available on almost all the major gaming platforms and consoles. The game seems to be based on a 1992 comic series from Marvel called the Midnight Sons. As seen in the trailer, many members of the comic series will eb a part of the game. Additionally, an evil organization called Hydra might be behind the ressurection of Lilith in the game.

Marvel Midnight Suns gameplay

While the official annoucement trailer shows Marvel Super heroes fighting in their iconic style, not much information is available about the gameplay. However, considering Firaxis previous title, the XCOM series and tactical role playing nature of Marvel Midnight Suns, players might get a refined XCOM-like experience. However, fans do not have to waut for long as a gameplay reveal is already scheduled for September 1, 2021.

Marvel Midnight Suns characters

As mentioned earlier, the game features iconic characters such as Iron Man, a evil looking Ghost Rider, the classic Marvel Wolverine, Blade, the American hero Captain America, and the almighty Captain Marvel. Another Marvel character seen in the trailer are Doctor Strange and Nico Minoru. These characters are seen working together to raise a character called The Hunter from dead. The trailer shows all these character fighting with Lilith and her followers. Additionally, the game will feature the Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider, who was one of the original members on the Midnight Sons in the comic series.