Mass Effect Andromeda: A List Of Best Armours With Their Abilities From The Game

Mass Effect Andromeda is a popular action role-playing game that was released in 2017. The makers have added a number of interesting weapons and armours in the game and some players are curious to know more about them. Thus they have been asking questions like which is the best armour in Mass Effect Andromeda? To help them, here is all the information about the game and its armours. Read more

Best armour in Mass Effect Andromeda

The players have currently been asking about the best armour in Mass Effect Andromeda but the answer to this might be subjective. Choosing the armour completely depends upon the type of gameplay the players have. Here is a list of the top ten Mass Effect Andromeda armours that can be used in the game. Read further to understand these armours and their perks to choose the best armour that suits your gameplay.

Remnant Armour: To get the armour, the players will need to have a total of 250 remnant research data. Then they will need to collect remnant polymer, silicon, titanium, and uranium to develop the armour. The armour can certainly help the users to preserve their life easily.

Hyperguardian Armour: The players will need to get the blueprints for this armour by spending 175 MWRD at the Research Center. Then they need to collect Omni-gel canisters, titanium, scale fibres, and nickel to develop the armour. The armour is useful as it gives the wearer great bonuses like max health, max shield, and max melee damage.

Angaran Armour: The players will need to buy the blueprints for the armour for a total of 175 HRD. Then they need to collect angaran meditation crystals, shell filaments, iridium, and titan to develop the armour. The players will be liable to get massive bonuses to tech power damage, tech construct damage, and tech effect duration by using this armour.

Heleus Defender Armour: The players will need to buy the blueprints for this armour for 300 HRD at the Research Center. Then they need to collect angaran meditation crystals, Kett alloy, remnant cores, remnant polymers, and Omni-gel canisters to develop it. This armour improves the power and weapon damage of the wearer.

N7 Armour: The players will need to spend a total of 250 Milky Way Research Data at the Research Center to get the blueprint for this armour. Then they need to collect Omni-gel canisters, copper, iridium and platinum. This armour helps in improving biotic power damage and biotic recharge speed, along with max shields.

Kett Armour: It helps in improving combat power damage and power cell capacity.

Maverick Armour: Helps in improving the weapon damage overall and increases ammo reserves.

Pathfinder Armour: Helps in improving damage resistance and defence and also enhances offensive stats like weapon accuracy and power restoration.

Deep Space Explorer: Gives the players 25 per cent extra XP from enemy encounters and 5 per cent extra weapon damage.

Initiative Armour: This helps the players by maxing up the shields and gives around 15 per cent extra XP from enemy encounters.

IMAGE: MASS EFFECT TWITTER