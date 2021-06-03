Mass Effect Andromeda Jaal Romance Guide: Know How To Romance With This Character

Mass Effect Andromeda is a popular action role-playing video game that has been developed by BioWare. The makers have added a number of different characters in the game and the players can even romance with some of them. Thus the players have recently been asking questions like how to romance Jaal in the game. To help them, here is all the information required to start Jaal romance in the game.

Mass Effect Andromeda: Jaal romance Guide

First the players will need to talk to Jaal at the Tempest’s Tech Lab. Keep in mind that the players need to talk to him before completing the Priority Ops mission, A Trail of Hope or else the romance option will be skipped. Then they will need to again see him around the Tempest and talk to him using the flirtatious options. Then have Akksul conversation on Vidcon and meet Jaal in the store Room For his loyalty mission. Then you will need to talk to him at Mom's House and make sure to keep him in your party. After this, the players will get an option to start an exclusive relationship with Jaal. Apart from this, there are also all the Mass Effect Andromeda romance options that are available in the game.

Romance option for Scott Ryder

Cora

Liam

Suvi

Avela Kjar

Romance option for Sara Ryder

Peebee

Vetra

Reyes Vidal

Romance option for Scott or Sara Ryder

Jaal

Gil

Keri T’vessa

Lexi T’Perro

More about Mass Effect Andromeda

Mass Effect Andromeda was released in 2017 but it was a bit more complex when it came to graphics. The players will need to have at least 55 GB space on their devices for the game to run smoothly. The players might even spend upto 18h 52m to complete just the main story of the game. Some players have even reported that they ended up spending upto 64 hours to just finish the story and all the side missions in the game seeing players spend hours on this game certainly proves that the game proves that there are a lot of different things and features that make this game a big one. So here are the Mass Effect Andromeda system requirements taken from EA’s official website.

Minimum System requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB, AMD Radeon 7850 2GB

Hard Drive: At least 55 GB of free space

DirectX: DirectX 11

Xbox One Wireless Controller for Windows supported, broadband connection required for online gameplay.

Recommended System requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB, AMD RX 480 4GB

Hard Drive: At least 55 GB of free space

DirectX: DirectX 11

Xbox One Wireless Controller for Windows supported, broadband connection required for online gameplay.

IMAGE: MASS EFFECT TWITTER