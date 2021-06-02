Mass Effect Andromeda Romance Options: What Are Some Of The Best Romance Choices?

The dialogue wheel will occasionally display the Large Heart option during conversations with characters. The flirting option is selected by selecting the Large Heart conversation option. These topics of conversation are all about romance. To create a romance, Pathfinder Ryder must flirt several times, and the option to lock in a romance will be explicitly indicated. So what is the best romance in Mass Effect Andromeda? Continue reading the article to know about the best possible options in the game.

Mass Effect Andromeda Romance Options

The romance choices in Mass Effect Andromeda are undoubtedly the most enticing in the game, allowing you to form strong bonds with your squadmates and other crew members. Romance in Mass Effect 3 is similar to other games in the series in which you can go ahead and talk to the character you want to date as much as possible and, if applicable, accomplish their specialised quests.

As Male Ryder, also known as Scott Ryder, you will have the option to romance with the following characters: Squadmate Cora Squadmate Peebee Squadmate Vetra Avela (historian) Gil (Tempest technician) Keri (journalist) Reyes (smuggler)

As Female Ryder, also known as Sara Ryder, you will have the option to romance with the following characters: Squadmate Liam Squadmate Jaal Squadmate Peebee Squadmate Vetra Avela (historian) Keri (journalist) Reyes (smuggler) Suvi (Tempest science officer)



You can flirt with everyone romanceable, but once you've gotten exclusive with one character, you won't be able to do so with anyone else. When you reach this point of no return, this can be symbolised with a kiss or something more visible. Some characters, such as Peebee, allow you to choose whether or not to be exclusive. There are certain exceptions to the foregoing; once you are exclusive, the only character you can romance is Keri, with whom you can have a fling at any moment. You can't be exclusive with Avela in any way.

Choose the heart dialogue choice whenever possible, and you'll be able to flirt with that character. Make sure you don't miss any of these possibilities because one seductive comment usually leads to another. But if you do, even though each character appears to have a limited number of romantic prospects, there should be more than enough to meet the exclusivity criteria.

IMAGE: Bioware