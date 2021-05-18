Mass Effect Ashley Romance Guide: Guide To Start Romance With Ashley In The Game

The Mass Effect romance options have taken over the gaming community and the players are certainly curious about it. They are currently asking for Mass Effect Ashley romance guide in the game. To help them, here are all the correct steps to take to initiate Mass Effect Ashely romance. Read more

Mass Effect Ashley Romance Guide

The players will first need to play as Male Commander Shepard for Mass Effect Ashley romance to begin. They cannot romance with the female version of Shepard in the game. First the players will need to start flirting with Ashely after the Med-Bay scene, or the Scenic View on the Citadel. It is certainly important to start the conversation between you two. Ashley will then keep the conversation going until she starts speaking of her mistrust of aliens and her military service. You will need to avoid that conversation in a humble way so that it does not make any difference in your relationship with Ashley. The players will need to complete the first Mission World to initiate Mass Effect Ashley romance in the game.

Then try and complete the second Mission World where Ashley will start talking about her military family and recite a lengthy story about her sister. It is important to be humble and choose the correct options during these conversations to not affect your relationship with Ashley. Then move on to the third Mission World, where the two of you will talk about her grandfather and why his legacy has let her career down. Choose the correct dialogue options and this will trigger the romance between you two. At the end the players will be given an option to save Ashley or Kaidan. One of them will be in AA tower. If you wish to romance with Ashley, then you will need to save her in the game. This will initiate an intimate scene with Ashley.

More about Mass Effect

Apart from this, the makers have not released a new update for their game after receiving a lot of feedback from the players regarding the remaining bugs in the game. It is important to know that a new game usually does have some of these minor issues with the gameplay. This is usually fixed by an update and this was recently released by BioWare themselves. They have brought in a number of changes to all three parts of their games. Check out these changes on the game’s official website.

