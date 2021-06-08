Mass Effect Legendary 1.03 Patch Notes: What Are The Changes In All Mass Effect Editions?

Backwards compatibility allows you to download a new update for Mass Effect Legendary Edition on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Most significantly, the update should resolve an issue that was preventing players from claiming long-term Trophies, such as those that track total kill counts. Furthermore, some mildly distracting jank has been removed. Continue reading the article for a list of changes in this Mass Effect Legendary Edition update.

Mass Effect Legendary 1.03 Patch Notes

One of the best fixes in this update is that it lowers the relay volume as a lot of the players have complained about it being too loud. Other changes are mostly performance-based and fixes. Below mentioned are all the changes in Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and 3.

General The English spoken dialogue can now be selected separately from subtitle language Resolved issues with unlocking some achievements/trophies, such as the Paramours or kill count trackers Corrected pre-rendered cutscenes that were darker than intended after the previous update Improved PC performance across various hardware configurations, including on Virmire Other minor calibrations and fixes, including some instances of crashing

Mass Effect Fixed an issue that prevented players from reaching the max level Fixed an issue where tier VII Spectre - Master Gear was inaccessible Various collision improvements Fixed an issue that would prevent the ability to interact with objects Lowered audio volume on Mass Relay load screens Improved eye animations for male characters in some scenes

Mass Effect 2 Toned down the intensity of fog on Illium Fixed an issue where a character’s eyes at the end of the Overlord DLC were unintentionally red Reduced the max credits that can be carried from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 2 down to 100k for more balanced early-game progression Credit carryover maximum now matches carryover from the original release Posthumous banking fees are a lot! It’s a great way to dodge taxes.

Mass Effect 3 Resolved an issue where English dialogue no longer played during the Citadel DLC for German and Italian localizations Fixed an issue where some key characters weren’t appearing as intended during the Citadel DLC



IMAGE: BioWare