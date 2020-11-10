Mass Effect Legendary Edition To Have The First 3 Games Optimized For 4K UHD Visuals

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is going to comprise of the single-player content and all of the downloadable content (DLC) from the first three titles, Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. The edition will also have promo weapons, armors, and packs which will be remastered and optimized to support 4K Ultra HD. Continue reading to know all about the Mass Effect Legendary Edition on PS4.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Release Date

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Pre Order

This edition is going to be available in Spring 2021 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, along with having forward compatibility and targeted enhancements for the next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The entire information about this feature will be revealed next year in 2021.

Bioware dropped two big surprises for the N7 Day (November 7th is being called N7 day). This big reveal includes the news about a new game that is currently under development and the remastered versions of the long-awaited Mass Effect Trilogy. This Remastered edition is given the name of "Mass Effect Legendary Edition", and is getting a 4K remaster of all the three loved Mass Effect games which the company had previously promised to its player base. Features of this edition include updated character models, textures, and more.

This original Mass Effect trilogy is coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2021. The game will also have enhancements for the PS5 and Xbox Series X which will be revealed later on. The first three instalments of Bioware's action RPG series was initially released between 2007 and 2012. Also, even though the game is also going to come to PC and next-gen systems, but the pre-orders details have not yet released for them. Whichever platform that the players select to play on, it is going to cost $59.99. There is still no official release date announced for the trilogy compilation but the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game can now be pre-ordered on Amazon and Best Buy.

You can pre-order Mass Effect Legendary Edition on

