Mass Effect Legendary Edition Trophy Guide: List Of All The Trophies In The Game

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been released and the players seem to love it. This game brings in all the three games released by the franchise makers and the players are currently trying to find all the trophies for this game. They are currently searching for a Mass Effect Legendary Edition trophy guide. So here is a small Mass Effect Legendary Edition trophy guide that can help them out.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Trophy Guide

Medal of Honor: Finish the game on any difficulty.

Completionist: Finish the majority of the game.

Distinguished Service Medal: Finish Eden Prime

Medal of Heroism: Finish Feros.

Honorarium of Corporate Service: Finish Noveria.

Council Legion of Merit: Finish Virmire.

Meritorious Service Medal: Finish Ilos.

Spectre Inductee: You will need to become a Spectre.

Search and Rescue: Try and find Dr. T'soni in the Artemis Tau cluster.

Charismatic: Try and make use of Charm or Intimidate in a situation and resolve it.

Principled: Collect 75% of total possible Paragon or Renegade points.

Soldier Ally: Finish 5 missions with the Alliance soldier squad member.

Sentinel Ally: Finish 5 missions with the Alliance sentinel squad member.

Krogan Ally: Finish 5 missions with the Krogan squad member.

Turian Ally: Finish 5 missions with the Turian squad member.

Quarian Ally: Finish 5 missions with the Quarian squad member.

Asari Ally: Finish 5 missions with the Asari squad member.

Archivist: Try to locate all primary Alien

Medal of Exploration I: Land on an uncharted world.

Medal of Exploration II: Land on 4 uncharted worlds.

Medal of Exploration III: Land on 8 uncharted worlds.

Lift Mastery: Make use of biotic Lift 25 times.

Barrier Mastery: Make use of biotic Barrier 25 times.

Throw Mastery: Make use of biotic Throw 25 times.

Warp Mastery: Make use of biotic Warp 25 times.

Singularity Mastery: Make use of biotic Singularity 25 times.

Stasis Mastery: Make use of biotic Stasis 25 times.

AI Hacking Specialist: Make use of AI Hacking 25 times.

Damping Specialist: Make use of Damping Field 25 times..

Electronics Specialist: Make use of Shield Overload 25 times.

Sabotage Specialist: Make use of Sabotage 25 times.

First Aid Specialist: Make use of medi-gel 50 times.

Neural Shock Specialist: Make use of Neural Shock 25 times.

Colonial Savior: Finish the Bring Down the Sky mission.

(PlayStation Only) N7 Elite: Collect all the trophies.

Driven: Return to active duty.

Bringer of War: Try to find and chase an assassin.

Mobilizer: Bring a veteran officer aboard.

World Shaker: Destroy an Atlas dropped from orbit.

Pathfinder: Explore a lost city.

Party Crasher: Sabotage a dreadnought.

Hard Target: Call down an orbital strike. sed.

Arbiter: Win a political stand-off.

Last Witness: Try and get some ancient technology.

Executioner: Defeat an old adversary.

Well Connected: Send a warning across the galaxy.

Patriot: Make the final assault.

Under Pressure: Uncover an ancient secret.

Savior: Free Omega from Cerberus Occupation.

Last Resort: Stop an out-of-control scheme before it gets late.

Tunnel Rat: Survive the swarm.

Saboteur: Disable a group of fighter squadrons.

Fact Finder: Find an enemy's monstrous origin.

Liberator: Stop a Cerberus kidnapping.

Problem Solver: Evacuate a scientific facility. .

Shopaholic: Enter a store on the Citadel.

Master and Commander: Deliver most of the Galaxy at War assets to the final conflict.

Lost and Found: Dispatch 10 probes to retrieve people or resources in Reaper territory. —

A Personal Touch: Modify a weapon.

Combined Arms: Perform any combination of 50 biotic combos or tech bursts.

Focused: Evolve any of the character powers to rank 6.

Untouchable: Escape a Reaper in the galaxy map.

Shield Breaker: Overload the shields of 100 enemies.

Sky High: 100 enemies off the ground with powers.

Pyromaniac: Set 100 enemies on fire with powers.

Eye of the Hurricane: Kill a brute while it's charging you.

Mail Slot: Kill 10 guardians with headshots from the front while their shields are raised.

Hijacker: Hijack an Atlas mech.

Giant Killer: Defeat a harvester.

Always Prepared: Obtain two non-customizable suits of armor.

Gunsmith: Upgrade any weapon to level 10.

The One and Only: Defeat a group of Spectre-level opponents on Normal, Hardcore, or Insanity mode.

(PlayStation Only) N7 Elite: Acquire all trophies.

IMAGE: MASS EFFECT TWITTER