Mass Effect Legendary Level Scaling: Difference Between Classic Mode And Legendary Mode

Mass Effect has managed to get its players extremely excited with the number of features added in the game. The makers have even added a feature in the game that needs the players to select their Mass Effect Legendary Level Scaling. This basically means that the players need to choose between a Classic Mode and a Legendary Mode in the game. To help out the players, here is more information about Mass Effect Legendary level scaling.

In Mass Effect's Classic Mode, the player's level cap has been kept intact at level 60. This was also the same in the first edition of the game, Mass Effect. The players have now been given the option to change the level scaling completely in the game by choosing between these two game modes in the game. Using these level caps can help the players gain experience quickly by completing the quests in the game.

This will allow them to earn significant experience points and be able to reach the level cap in just a single playthrough. On the other hand, the Legendary Mode cuts the level cap in half that is at level 30. The players are required to collect the same amount of skill points in the game with both Classic Mode and the Legendary mode. The main change between the two modes that the players will be able to see and upgrade their level much easier in the game.

Mass Effect Best Class

Apart from this, the players are also trying to search for the Mass Effect best class to use. The answer to this can be very subjective according to the player's gameplay. The players are required to choose a total of 2 classes in the game and almost all of them will remain the same, just the abilities will change as you progress through the three games. So here is a list of all of the classes in the game. Check them out and choose the Mass Effect best class according to your gameplay. Read more

Soldier

Best weapons: Shotgun, Assault Rifle

Best support characters: Kaidan because of the biotics and tech, Garrus for tech and bulk, Liara for biotics.

Adept

Best skills: Warp (to unlock Singularity) and Barrier (to unlock Stasis).

Best support characters: Tali or Garrus for tech, Ashley or Grunt for strength.

Engineer

Best tech attack: Overload, Damping.

Best support characters: Garrus, Ashley, or Samara for power, Miranda or Liara for biotics.

Vanguard

Best weapon: Shotgun.

Best biotic ability: Barrier, Lift.

Best support characters: Garrus for tech and long range, Miranda or Liara for biotics.

Sentinel

Best abilities: Lift, Throw, Overload.

Best support characters: Wrex for power, Miranda or Jack for biotics.

Infiltrator

Best weapon and skills: Sniper rifle, Damping, Sabotage.

Best support characters: Any Character

IMAGE: MASS EFFECT TWITTER