Mass Effect Paragon Or Renegade: Full Explanation Of This Point System

Mass Effect has managed to keep the entire gaming community busy with its latest release. The players are constantly trying to finish this game and are thus asking questions about it. Recently, Mass Effect Legendary Paragon or Renegade has become a popular searched term by the game. Here is all the information we have to explain this system in the game.

Mass effect Paragon Or Renegade

The players have certainly shown their interest in the Morality bar system of the game. Thus they are currently trying to search about the Mass Effect Legendary Paragon vs Renegade rewards. Getting more Mass Effect Renegade points will grant the player Intimidate slots and points to use in the game. Earning more Mass Effect Paragon rewards will give you Charm slots and points to use. These points also fill up your Morality Bars in the game. As they keep completing the missions and meet different characters in the game, they will need to use these Charm / Intimidate Points to finish the game. Thus understanding how to use these points in the game is certainly important. To understand Mass Effect Legendary Paragon vs Renegade, here is a list of points received after filling up your Morality Bar.

Morality Bars at 10% will give you:

Paragon Reward: 2 Charm slots, 1 free Charm Point

Renegade Reward: 2 Intimidate slots, 1 Intimidate Point

Morality Bars at 25% will give you:

Paragon Reward: 2 Charm slots, 1 Charm Point, -10% First Aid cooldown

Renegade Reward: 2 Intimidate slots, 1 Intimidate Point, -10% weapon power cooldown

Morality Bars at 50% will give you:

Paragon Reward: +10% maximum health

Renegade Reward: +1 health regeneration per second

Morality Bars at 75% will give you:

Paragon Reward: +2 Charm slots, 1 Charm Point, -5% powers cooldown

Renegade Reward: 2 Intimidate slots, 1 Intimidate Point, +5 weapon/power damage/duration

Morality Bars at 80% will give you:

UNC: Besieged Base

UNC: The Negotiation

Mass Effect Best Class

Apart from this, the players are also trying to search for the Mass Effect best class to use. The answer to this can be very subjective according to the player's gameplay. The players are required to choose a total of 2 classes in the game and almost all of them will remain the same, just the abilities will change as you progress through the three games. So here is a list of all of the classes in the game. Check them out and choose the Mass Effect best class according to your gameplay.

Soldier

Best weapons: Shotgun, Assault Rifle

Best support characters: Kaidan becaue of the biotics and tech, Garrus for tech and bulk, Liara for biotics.

Adept

Best skills: Warp ( to unlock Singularity) and Barrier (to unlock Stasis).

Best support characters: Tali or Garrus for tech, Ashley or Grunt for strength.

Engineer

Best tech attack: Overload, Damping.

Best support characters: Garrus, Ashley, or Samara for power, Miranda or Liara for biotics.

Vanguard

Best weapon: Shotgun.

IMAGE: MASS EFFECT TWITTER