Metacritic Instates A 36-hour Waiting Period For New Users Before Posting Game Reviews

The Last of Us 2 was mercilessly review-bombed by users who were unhappy with the way the game turned out. As Ghost of Tsushima, another big title for PS has recently debuted, the review aggregator portal has made the decision of making people wait for 36 hours before submitting any personal reviews. Though it is unsure to say whether this step will make any significant change in the trend of review-bombing a game when players don't like it.

Metacritic's step to reduce review-bombing

Metacritic publishes critic scores from a pool of critics as well as the average of any pop culture property whenever the review embargo is lifted and scores start coming in. On the other hand, it also has a user score based on reviews submitted to the website by regular Metacritic users. these reviews are generally posted rapidly after the game's embargo has been lifted, it is possible that users review the games with having played it a little or not at all.

The statement released by Metacritic on the matter states that they have recently implemented the 36-hour waiting period for all user reviews in the games section. This step has been taken so players spend some time with the game and actually play them before dropping in a review for the same without any knowledge. The new waiting period feature has been rolled out across Metacritic's Games Section and the decision for the same has been reportedly based on data-driven research along with the inputs of critics and industry experts.

Ghost of Tsushima, which was recently released is also expected to receive a number of user reviews. As of now, visiting on Metacritic's Ghost of Tsushima page leads to a message which prompts that 'Please spend some time playing the game. Come back to review it starting at 12:00 pm PST on July 19.' Check it out below -

Image courtesy - Metacritic official website

It is unsure whether this step taken by Metacritic will actually prove helpful in curbing review bombs. Earlier, The Last of Us 2 was subjected to a number of hateful reviews based on the decisions taken by the developers around the characters. It will be interesting to see what Ghost of Tsushima user reviews on Metacritic bring on the table.

