Metro 2033 Redux: Get This Game For Free From Epic Games Store Now

Metro 2033 is a first-person shooter survival horror video game developed by 4A Games and published by THQ. It was released in 2010 for the Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Linux and Classic Mac OS. Although a Metro 2033 redux multiplayer version was never released now this game is available for free in the Epic Games Store for a limited period. Continue reading to know about the Epic free games and for a Metro 2033 redux review.

Also read | Stardew Valley Duplication Glitch: Here's How To Do The Duplication And Money Glitch

Metro 2033 Redux Multiplayer

Also read | TFT Elise Build: All You Need To Know About The Renowned Spider-queen Elise

Epic games has been giving out free titles recently and the newest latest free game on the Epic Games Store is Metro 2033 Redux. It is the remodified version of the horror FPS shooter which is set in the post-apocalyptic Soviet subways. The game was already a very good position when it was launched back in 2010. Later on, in 2014, this Redux fancied up its looks and improved many aspects of the game such as the stealth mechanics.

The fans of this game have until 4pm (8am Pacific) Wednesday to get Metro 2033 Redux into their library of games for free from the Epic Games Store. As another game will be put for free download in the Epic Games spot of Holiday Sale’s 15 days of freebies. Just like the previous game, the Metro 2033 redux is also something that is definitely worth adding into your game collection.

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows Vista, 7 or 8 (64-bit only)

Processor: Dual Core CPU (2.2+ GHz Dual Core CPU or better)

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 10, Shader Model 4 compliant graphics cards (GeForce 8800 GT 512 MB, GeForce GTS 250, etc)

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 10 GB available space

Additional Notes: 64-bit only

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 or 8 (64-bit only)

Processor: Any Quad Core or 3.0+ GHz Dual Core CPU

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 11 compliant graphics card (GeForce GTX 480 and above)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 10 GB available space

Additional Notes: 64-bit only

Also read | Apex Legends Fight Night Event Leaked! Video Shows Skins, New Location & More

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Save 8mb Bug: Know More About The Save File Corruption