Metro 2033 Redux: Get This Game For Free From Epic Games Store Now

Quick links:
Metro 2033 is a first-person shooter survival horror video game developed by 4A Games and published by THQ. It was released in 2010 for the Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Linux and Classic Mac OS. Although a Metro 2033 redux multiplayer version was never released now this game is available for free in the Epic Games Store for a limited period. Continue reading to know about the Epic free games and for a Metro 2033 redux review.
Also read | Stardew Valley Duplication Glitch: Here's How To Do The Duplication And Money Glitch
Also read | TFT Elise Build: All You Need To Know About The Renowned Spider-queen Elise
Epic games has been giving out free titles recently and the newest latest free game on the Epic Games Store is Metro 2033 Redux. It is the remodified version of the horror FPS shooter which is set in the post-apocalyptic Soviet subways. The game was already a very good position when it was launched back in 2010. Later on, in 2014, this Redux fancied up its looks and improved many aspects of the game such as the stealth mechanics.
The fans of this game have until 4pm (8am Pacific) Wednesday to get Metro 2033 Redux into their library of games for free from the Epic Games Store. As another game will be put for free download in the Epic Games spot of Holiday Sale’s 15 days of freebies. Just like the previous game, the Metro 2033 redux is also something that is definitely worth adding into your game collection.
Also read | Apex Legends Fight Night Event Leaked! Video Shows Skins, New Location & More
Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Save 8mb Bug: Know More About The Save File Corruption