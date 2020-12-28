Metro 2033 Redux System Requirements: All You Need To Know Before Playing This Game

Metro 2033 redux is an RPG style survival horror game from 4A Games and THQ. This game became popular while it was released on Xbox 360 and PC. Metro 2033 redux gameplay is based on the story of the same name, which is written by Dmitry Glukhovsky. The game is set in a dystopian world where Moscow is in ruins after a devastating nuclear war. The war has made the survivors go underground and they live in the metro tunnels.

Also read: Vidya Balan Shares Crowded Scenes From Mumbai's Juhu Beach Amid Ongoing COVID-19

In the Metro 2033 redux gameplay, the player plays the role of Artyom, who needs to protect his home tunnel from dangers like attacking mutants, human enemies. The player is armed with different types of firearms and weapons, stealth and other items. They also need to find necessary items from the fallen enemies and must wear a gas mask to protect themselves from nuclear radiation. The player needs to survive each challenge.

Also read: Moscow Mayor Says People Above 60 Can Now Sign Up For COVID-19 Vaccine

Players interested in this game need to follow the basic metro 2033 redux system requirements to ensure their device or gaming console is capable with the game. You can easily opt for the metro 2033 redux download from the official sources. PC players must check the metro 2033 redux PC requirements before purchasing the game.

Also read: Oxford Vaccine Has 'winning Formula', Expected To Be Approved Within Days In UK: CEO

The minimum metro 2033 redux system requirements are-

For windows

● OS: Windows Vista, 7 or 8 (64-bit only)

● Processor: Dual Core CPU @2.2+ GHz or higher

● Memory: 2 GB RAM

● Graphics: GeForce 8800 GT 512 MB, GeForce GTS 250, etc

● DirectX: Version 10

● Hard Drive: 10 GB

For Mac OS:

● OS: OS X 10.9.5 Mavericks or latest versions

● Processor: 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5

● Memory: 8 GB RAM

● Graphics: Radeon HD7950 3GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750m 1GB

For Linux + Steam OS:

● OS: 64-bit Ubuntu 12.04 or 14.04 or Steam OS

● Processor: Intel Core i5 2.7 GHz (or equivalent AMD)

● Memory: 4 GB RAM

● Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce 460 or AMD 5850 with 2GB VRAM

● Hard Drive: 10 GB

But, if you want to get the best experience, here are the recommended Metro 2033 Redux system requirements-

For Windows:

● OS: Windows 7 or 8 (64-bit only)

● Processor: Any Quad Core or 3.0+ GHz Dual Core CPU

● Memory: 4 GB RAM

● Graphics: DirectX 11 compliant graphics card (GeForce GTX 480 and above)

● DirectX: Version 11

● Hard Drive: 10 GB available space

For Mac OS X:

● OS: OS X 10.9.5 Mavericks minimum

● Processor: 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5

● Memory: 8 GB RAM

● Graphics: Radeon HD7950 3GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 775m 2GB

For Linux + Steam OS:

● OS: 64-bit Ubuntu 12.04 or 14.04 or Steam OS

● Processor: Intel Core i7 2.5 GHz (or equivalent AMD)

● Memory: 8 GB RAM

● Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce 680 / AMD 7870 with 2GB VRAM

● Hard Drive: 10 GB available space

These are the metro 2033 redux pc requirements and you need to check according to the operating system of your device while you play this game.

Also read: Libya's Hifter Warned Against Attacking Turkish Forces

Another important factor you need to remember is the metro 2033 redux size. If your device doesn't have enough free space, it may not support the game. The metro 2033 redux size is 7.85 Gb. Hence, make sure that your device has at least 8 GB of storage space free.

Metro 2033 redux download

You can easily download the game from the metro 2033 redux download link from the official website. Just visit the site and click on the download link. You need to wait till the download is complete and then follow the instructions to install the game.