Mewtwo Raid Counters And Weakness: Learn How To Defeat This Legendary Pokemon In The Game

Pokemon Go has been a popular mobile game and the makers have managed to bring in iconic Pokemon creatures to the game. A new set of Pokemon raids were recently added to the game and a Mewtwo raid is one of them. It is extremely difficult to defeat this overpowered Pokemon thus the players have been asking about Mewtwo raid counters and Mewtwo weaknesses. To help out these players, here is all the information on the internet about this legendary Psychic Pokemon. Read more about Pokemon Go Mewtwo.

Mewtwo Raid Counters and weakness

July is the month of the legendary Pokemon, Mewtwo and the players can get into a battle with this Pokemon anytime. This is a great chance to add this creature to your Pokeverse in the game. But since it is a legendary Pokemon, it might not be easy to get through Mewtwo raids. The players can also try and use the Mega Gengar as the perfect Mewtwo raid counter. This is mostly because of the quick TTK, powerful attacks and other features in the game. Other Pokemons like Weavile and Tyranitar can also be used in the game because of their Dark-type moves and attacks. Apart from this, here is also some more information about Mewtwo weaknesses and basic stats in the game. The players can look at the Pokemon’s stats and select the correct enemy to fight accordingly. Read

Mewtwo Base Stats

Height: 2 m

Weight: 122 kg

Health: 106

Speed: 130

Attack: 110

Defence: 90

Special Attack: 154

Special Defence: 90

Mewtwo Resistances

Fighting Type

Poison Type

Ghost Type

Mewtwo Weaknesses

Bud Type

Shadow Type

Apart from this, the makers have announced the Pokemon GO Fest 2021 which is slated to take place this weekend. The new update will bring in new features like special Raids, shiny pokemon, bonuses and many more changes to the game. The Mewtwo raids are also a part of this new fest and the Pokemon will soon be removed. So make the most out of this opportunity and catch this legendary Pokemon in the game. Similar events have been brought in and removed for celebrating the 5th-anniversary of Pokemon Go.