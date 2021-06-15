Microsoft Flight Simulator Release Date: Learn All Details About The Game In This Guide

We all know that Microsoft is a leading player in introducing various software and gaming-related products into the market. The latest addition to the list is the Xbox edition of the Flight Simulator game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of the Microsoft Flight Simulator release date, system requirements you need to have in order to play the game, and more.

Complete details of the Microsoft Flight Simulator release date

In this section, we will give you all the details you need to know about the Microsoft Flight Simulator release date and the system requirements you need to have in order to play the game. Read it carefully. Because this information will greatly help you to easily get started in the Xbox edition of the game. Actually, the PC edition of the Flight Simulator game was released on August 18, 2020. However, the Xbox edition of the game is yet to be released. The PC edition consists of three different version options to purchase. They are standard, deluxe, and premium deluxe. Each one of these versions will include additional gameplay features. Like every other game in the market, the premium version will have many features for players to explore, and on the other hand, the standard version only has a certain amount of features. Because the Flight Simulator was so Successful in both the commercial and fanbase front, so many add-on packages were developed in terms of both commercial and volunteer venture. In the next section, we will have a look at is Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox.

Is Microsoft Simulator on Xbox?

A piece of good news for all the fans of the Microsoft Flight Simulator. The release date for the Xbox edition of the Microsoft Flight Simulator was recently announced by its developer, Asobo. This brand new Xbox edition is set to release on July 27th, 2021. Thanks to the continuous updates in terms of regular updates and visual overhauls, the PC edition which was launched at the end of the last year was a big success.

System requirements you need to have in order to play the Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox edition

OS, Windows 10.

Processor, Intel i5-4460 or Ryzen 3 1200.

Graphics card, NVIDIA GTX 770 or Radeon RX 570.

Memory needed, 8 GB RAM and 2 GB VRAM.

Total storage for the game, 150 GB.

DirectX version, DirectX 11.

Official trailer of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2021 Xbox edition

IMAGE: ASOBA TWITTER