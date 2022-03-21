Microsoft revises Xbox Game Pass rates in India: Check new subscription price here

Microsoft is dropping the price for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold membership. From now on, the services will be available for a lesser price in India. The prices have been dropped by almost 28% from the original rates. The price drop has been introduced according to the Indian market and to gather more customers. Keep reading to know more about the Xbox Game Pass price cut.

The Xbox Game Pass new prices will surely attract more players to be paying customers. For instance, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate used to cost Rs. 699 for one month, Now, it will cost Rs. 499 per month. Similarly, the PC Game Pass used to cost Rs. 489 - now it will cost Rs. 349. Additionally, the price of Xbox Live Gold membership has also gone down from Rs. 489 per month to Rs. 349 per month. Find other price cuts given below.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate new prices

The 1 month subscription now costs Rs. 499, down from Rs. 699

The 3 months subscription now costs Rs. 1,499, down from Rs. 2,099

The 6 months subscription now costs Rs. 2,999, down from Rs. 4,199

The 12 months subscription now costs Rs. 5,999, down from Rs. 8,399

The 24 months subscription now costs Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 16,799

Xbox PC Game Pass new prices

The 1 month subscription now costs Rs. 349, down from Rs. 489

The 3 months subscription now costs Rs. 1,049, down from Rs. 1,467

The 6 months subscription now costs Rs. 2,099 down from Rs. 2,934

The 12 months subscription now costs Rs. 4,199, down from Rs. 5,858

Xbox Game Pass new prices

The 1 month subscription now costs Rs. 349, down from Rs. 489

The 3 months subscription now costs Rs. 1,049, down from Rs. 1,467

The 6 months subscription now costs Rs. 2,099, down from Rs. 2,934

Xbox Live Gold new prices