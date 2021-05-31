Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Comes To India With Intel And AMD Variants

The most noticeable distinction between a regular laptop and a surface laptop is its physical dimensions. The Surface Laptop is a typical laptop with a keyboard base and a display. The Surface Pro is a laptop that can be detached and is more of a tablet than a laptop. The display on the Surface Laptop is slightly larger and less crisp. Continue reading the article to know about the new Microsoft Surface laptop 4 specification and more details.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is available in two sizes: 13.5-inch (2256x1504p) and 15-inch (2256x1504p) (2496 x 1664p). It features a PixelSense 10-point multi-touch display with a pixel density of 201 ppi and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core processor and the Quad Core 11th Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU with Intel Iris X Graphics are two configuration options available.

Taking into account the battery's 47.4WH cell and the processor, the laptop's battery life ranges between 17 and 19 hours. Microsoft will also provide AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Edition with Mobile Processors such as Ryzen 5 4680U or Ryzen 7 4980U, as well as Radeon Graphics (6 cores).

For the memory and storage capabilities, users get the options to choose from 8GB/16GB LPDDR4X RAM, and a removable SSD of capacity 256GB/512GB/1TB. Connectivity options include a USB-C (1) and a USB-A (1), 3.5 mm headphone jack. The notebook comes with a good keyboard and a huge trackpad with gesture capabilities. A front-facing HD camera, Omnisonic speaker with Dolby Atmos support, a studio microphone array, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-A, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio connector are among the other features.

In India, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 starts at INR 102,999 ($1,422) for the 13.5-inch variant with AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB SSD. INR 134,999 ($1,865) for the 15-inch variant with AMD Ryzen 7 4980U processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. The model with an Intel Core i5 processor will be priced at INR 151,999 ($2,999) and will include 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage.

The Surface Laptop 4 comes with Windows 10 Home (version 20H2) and a free 30-day trial of Microsoft 365 Family. Depending on the configuration chosen by the customer, the price could range from Rs 1,02,999 to Rs 1,77,499 rupees.

IMAGE: Microsoft