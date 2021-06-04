Microsoft Teams To Bring End-to-end Encryption In July: Learn How To Enable The Feature

Microsoft Teams, an open-source platform is finally getting a much important security update. As the official announcement clearly mentions that the Teams app will be adding the end-to-end encrypted 1:1 voice calls security feature. This news is something really big, especially for daily users. Here is all you know so far about the Microsoft Teams app's upcoming update.

Details about Microsoft Teams app upcoming feature

Since its launch in 2017, the Microsoft Teams conference call application has seen significant growth in the market, especially after the COVID-19 crisis. However, as you may know, that Microsoft Teams already encrypts data at rest and in transit, it also allows administrators to configure automatic recording and transcription of voice calls. But, now the app is going to even better with the stated end-to-end encrypting security update.

So, if you have been waiting for this feature, then your wait is finally over as the organisation will be rolling it out in July. According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, "Teams will support an option to use end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for ad hoc 1:1 Teams VoIP calls, providing an additional option for conducting sensitive online conversations". Meaning, that one on one conversations on the platform will be secured and the discussions remain entirely private after the update.

Also, the organisation mentioned that Microsoft Teams administrators will be having the entire freedom to configure who has access to this feature to support their particular organization's security and compliance policies. This Microsoft Teams update will completely end any sort of confusion for businesses using the platform. A report by MSPoweruser reveals that this feature can be enabled by Microsoft Teams administrators for specific users or the entire organization. As soon as the update is out, users will be able to enable the security and privacy feature following the below method.

How to enable End-to-end encryption on MS Teams app?

To enable the 'End-to-end encrypted calls' feature, a user needs to open the app

Then, go to the Settings option.

There you need to click on the Privacy button and choose to enable Microsoft Teams End-to-end encrypted calls setting

Once you have enabled the end-to-end encryption in MS Teams, some features from the portal will no longer be accessible. Meaning, you will no longer be able to record a meeting or use the transcription feature. It is believed that many users had concerns over sharing delicate data due to the recording feature available on the platform. This is the reason why the upcoming security update will make sharing of sensitive information like passwords, bank accounts, or other confidential information stress-free.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK