Microsoft To Acquire 'Call Of Duty' Maker Activision Blizzard In Mega $68.7 Billion Deal

Renowned for the creation of Windows operating system and for owning Xbox, Microsoft is set to add one more entity to its catalogue by acquiring video game holding firm Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The deal will be closed soon and it will allow Microsoft to feature all the popular Activision titles on the Xbox Game Pass, thereby broadening its subscriber base. The entire Activision Blizzard team will function under the Microsoft Gaming division once the acquisition is complete.

Microsoft Corp. announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc., a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher. This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse ~ Microsoft via official press release.

Once the transaction between the two companies will close, Bobby Kotick will continue serving as the CEO of Activision Blizzard. Thereafter, the Activision Blizzard team and business will report to Phil Spencer, who is the CEO of Microsoft Gaming. Microsoft is paying Activision $95 per share, which converts to a whopping $68.7 billion. For reference, Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $26 billion back in 2016. The Microsoft Activision Blizzard acquisition bolsters the tech giant's commitment to gaming.

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass will soon offer the Activision Blizzard games

Once the deal is in place, Microsoft will be able to add several popular Activision games to the Xbox Game Pass, including the Call Of Duty and Candy Crush. The Microsoft Activision Blizzard acquisition will also help the company to compete with the Sony PlayStation Plus service. Previously, Microsoft has also acquired Bethesda for a total of $7.5 billion. In an official post on the Xbox website, it is mentioned that both "Activision Blizzard and Microsoft Gaming will continue to operate independently."

When the transaction closes, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from the Activision, Blizzard and King studios like “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch,” “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush,” in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming.

Microsoft Xbox also stated that the company wishes to support all the platforms upon which the Activision games are already available. Additionally, the acquisition is expected to drive in a huge audience for the Xbox Game Pass and increase the overall size of the community. However, it might be a little difficult for Microsoft to handle the legal issues that have been ongoing with Activision Blizzard.

“Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft.

Image: MICROSOFT