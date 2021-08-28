Last Updated:

Microsoft Updates Its Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements To Include More Intel CPUs

Windows 11 system requirements have now been updated by Microsoft and the users are curious about it. Here is a list of all the requirements announced recently.

Microsoft has just announced to ease down their minimum Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements to make their OS compatible with Intel Core X-series and Xeon W-series processors. Microsoft has announced everything related to what their OS demands well before Windows 11 release. Microsoft had been getting a lot of negative feedback from the community because of demanding such high-end specifications just to run the OS. Thus it was important for the developers to ease down their requirements by a bit just weeks before its release. The developers started testing the beta version of their OS back in June and have made significant upgrades and changes to the game. Here is all the information released about the upcoming, Windows 11 OS. Read 

Microsoft ease requirements to make Windows 11 compatible with specific Intel devices 

Microsoft has lowered their minimum specifications and has made the OS compatible with Intel Core X-series, Xeon W-series and Intel Core 7820HQ CPUs. Even after releasing a lot of information about the Windows devices, Microsoft has not given out anything on Windows 11 support for MacBooks via Boot Camp. Because of no announcements, currently, there are no options for Apple users to install the OS officially due to the TPM 2.0 requirement. 9to5mac has also covered this topic and has pointed out that Apple has never offered support for the TPM 2.0 on its Intel Macs. Thus making all their devices incompatible with this upcoming Windows 11 OS. Windows 11 release date has been set as October 20, 2021. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the current Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements needed to run the OS seamlessly. Read more 

Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements

  • This specification list has been taken from Microsoft's official social media website. 
  • Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with two or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chip (SoC).
  • RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB) or greater.
  • Storage: 64 GB* or greater available storage is required to install Windows 11.
  • Additional storage space might be required to download updates and enable specific features.
  • Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later, with a WDDM 2.0 driver.
  • System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable.
  • TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0.
  • Display: High definition (720p) display, 9" or greater monitor, 8 bits per colour channel.
  • Internet connection: Internet connectivity is necessary to perform updates, and to download and use some features.
  • Windows 11 Home edition requires an Internet connection and a Microsoft Account to complete device setup on first use.
